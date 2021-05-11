A day removed from its first loss of postseason play, the Olivet Nazarene University baseball team bounced back with a pair of wins and is now one more victory away from parlaying their Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season title into a tournament championship as well.
The Tigers defeated St. Francis 7-1 in the tournament's semifinal round to advance to the championship against St. Xavier. With the Tigers entering the title game with a loss under their belt, they need to top the Cougars twice to win the tournament, and they're halfway there after ending Tuesday with a 3-2 win on Timo Schau's walkoff single.
Schau also singled and scored earlier in the game. Terry Daniels and Kai Hudson had a single and an RBI apiece and Owen Oliver scored a run.
Griffin Sahli went the first four innings on the rubber, allowing no runs on two hits and three strikeouts. Parker Hale picked up the win and pitched the final five innings in relief, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two strikeouts.
The Tigers and Cougars will play for the tournament title at 7 p.m. today at DuPage Medical Field in Joliet.
The Tigers softball team saw its conference title hopes dashed in Tuesday's conference championship by a 5-3 score in eight innings.
Sara Beers went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Katie Marker, Margaret Landis and Sydney Harrison collected two hits apiece.
