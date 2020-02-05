BOURBONNAIS — On Monday, Olivet Nazarene University named Daniel Cabrera as the new head volleyball coach for the men’s and women’s teams.
Before being named head coach at Olivet, Cabrera served as the head women’s coach at Culver-Stockton College and was previously the men’s & women’s volleyball assistant and recruiting coordinator for Caren Kemner, three-time USA Olympian Bronze Medalist and inductee to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.
Last fall, Olivet announced plans to add men’s volleyball to its list of 21 varsity athletic teams around the same time former head women’s coach, Brenda Williams announced that she would be stepping down. Cabrera is uniquely qualified for the new position based on his experiences both as a professional player and as a women’s team coach.
“Olivet already feels like home,” Cabrera says. “The gym and facilities are beautiful – they give athletes a true collegiate experience. I love sharing the same ideas, beliefs and goals with other coaches and staff members and I’m looking forward to coaching in a Christian environment.”
Cabrera will develop and grow the program from the ground up, while continuing to work with the very successful women’s team. While there are sure to be challenges in building a new program, Cabrera is excited for the opportunity. “Being a part of a brand-new program, the athletes really care and they are really invested in the success. They will get the chance to say ‘yeah we were the first men’s program, and we were able to achieve this …’”
Cabrera’s volleyball career started at Saint Patrick High School in Chicago, where he helped the Shamrocks earn the school’s first state volleyball tournament appearance in 2009, placing fourth. During the same season, Cabrera earned the East Suburban Catholic Conference Award and Coach’s Award.
After high school, he signed with Hannibal LaGrange University in Hannibal, MO, where he served as team captain during his junior and senior years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Hannibal LaGrange University in 2014. Cabrera has previously coached at Jones College Prep in 2015, and Resurrection College Prep in 2014. In addition, he coached for Chicago Elite Volleyball Club, in his first year winning the AAU Chicago Crosstown Classic Championship Gold Division 15 U.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!