Daily Journal Staff
OAK Orthopedics provided 390 sports physicals for local student-athletes during their 2019 sports physical event and raised $7,800 in proceeds to donate back to the schools the athletes attend. Area student-athletes from schools throughout the region were welcome. The events took place at OAK Orthopedics in Frankfort as well as at the practice’s Bradley office.
Physicals were provided for local athletes entering grades five, seven, eight, 10, 11 and 12 at their Frankfort office June 1 and at their Bradley office June 9, for a low-cost fee of $20, which was donated back to each the athletic departments for each athlete’s school.
“At OAK Orthopedics, we are very proud of our student-athletes and happy to provide this service and make sure they are physically prepared for their upcoming sports seasons,” Michael J. Corcoran, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at OAK Orthopedics said. “We understand that they need to have these physicals performed, and we enjoy the opportunity to give back to schools while meeting that need.”
For more information about OAK Orthopedics or to schedule an appointment with one of their orthopedic specialists, call 815-928-8050.
