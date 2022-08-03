Wins and losses will always come and go, but the unique experience to play baseball against and form memories with other young ballplayers around the world are memories to be cherished forever.

This is the sentiment the Nuscotomek Mad Sturgeons Palomino (18U) and Colt (16U) teams are taking away from their experiences each going 1-2 overall in their respective world series tournaments last week.

The Palomino squad competed in a two-game elimination, 10-team tournament featuring teams from Lithuania, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Taiwan amongst others held in Laredo, Texas. The Colt team competed in a two-game elimination 10-team tournament held in Marion, Ill., featuring teams from Germany, Japan, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

