Caio Norimatsu wasn’t sure what to expect when he came to Bradley-Bourbonnais for the second semester of the 2022-23 school year.

A Brazilian native with 100% Japanese heritage, Norimatsu did something that would be way too nerve-wracking for almost any high school student to even consider — he spent his last months of high school in a foreign country, where he knew nobody.

But when Norimatsu walked across the stage at the school’s graduation earlier this month, he did so as a full-fledged Boilermaker who will return home with plenty of memories, while also creating plenty for those whom he encountered during his stay at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

