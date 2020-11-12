As high schools across the state continue to see no reason to begin the basketball season on time, athletic directors and superintendents of the River Valley Conference came together for a conference meeting Monday via Zoom, when they collectively made the decision to suspend the start of its basketball seasons until further notice.
“Obviously, we want our student-athletes to be able to participate in basketball, but, obviously, we know the limitations set for us from the [Illinois Department of Public] Health as well as the governor in terms of their recommendation for us to not participate,” Grant Park superintendent John Palan said. “Our hope is that there is a compromise in the near future between the [Illinois High School Association] and IDPH.”
Although a majority of RVC schools didn’t officially state they plan to begin play Monday, the opening date of the IHSA winter season, most of the RVC schools including Grant Park, St. Anne and Grace Christian, were planning to play right away at the end of the month. However, that was until the IHSA and IDPH couldn’t come up with a compromise, as basketball remains a high-risk sport, according to the IDPH.
“At least for Grant Park, and I think in those other conversations with other RVC superintendents, the IDPH putting basketball as a high-risk sport was obviously one major obstacle and one major talking point,” Palan said. “No. 2 is that the majority of school districts have been following the IDPH guidelines in terms of providing instruction in school settings, etc., and so at least for Grant Park’s school district, I felt it was important to continue following those guidelines from the Illinois Department of [Public] Health.”
Palan noted Grant Park waited as long as it could for a compromise between the IHSA and IDPH before making the decision along with the rest of its RVC conference members.
“I can’t speak for the rest of the conference, but for us at Grant Park, we were waiting to see if there was any compromise between the IHSA and IDPH,” Palan said. “We were hoping ... to see if the season would get pushed back or if basketball got moved back to medium- or even a low-risk sport. That’s what we were waiting for, and we attempted to give it as much time as we could, but, obviously, it came to a point where we met as a conference to see what our plan was moving forward.”
St. Anne athletic director Kate Shutter also noted in the meeting a big concern was the fact many of its scheduled opponents already had made the decision to delay the basketball season.
“The RVC superintendents considered several factors in making their decision, including the fact that the Illinois State Superintendent issued a warning that participating in basketball or any high-risk sport would violate health guidelines,” Shutter said. “Another concern is the potential exposure to additional liability. It would also be very difficult to adhere to the strict following of the IDPH requirements (masks, social distancing, time in contact, etc.) while playing basketball.
“These concerns, along with the fact that a number of schools have recently decided to delay the basketball season, led us to make this difficult decision.”
St. Anne, along with the rest of its RVC conference foes, will plan to conduct two weekly, one-hour no-contact practices until things change for the better.
“The RVC has a rich history of strong basketball programs, and many of the basketball coaches in the RVC have spent years developing young players and consistently being positive influences in the lives of our student-athletes,” Shutter said. “I fully expect that to continue; it just may look a little different for now. Since the IDPH lists basketball at Level 1 on their Sports Safety Guidance, we will plan for no-contact practices and training, as well as adhering to IDPH safety guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing face coverings and monitoring for symptoms.
“It remains our hope that once the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials and event workers can be maintained, we will have a basketball season this school year,” Shutter added. “I believe all of the RVC communities, school boards, administrators and staff will come together to support our student-athletes and coaches through this difficult time.”
The newest member of the River Valley Conference, Grace Christian, is planning to stand with its other conference members after initially planning to begin the season as scheduled, with practices starting Monday and games starting Nov. 30.
Grace Christian athletic director Jeff Cross noted the dramatic increase in positive cases within his district as another reason to suspended basketball plans, along with any possible liability issues and the desire to play a conference slate.
“Our COVID-19 positive cases have almost doubled compared to where we were just a week ago,” Cross said. “So, a lot of things have changed within that realm, and so we decided it was probably best to suspend play. We are still going to practice as long as we follow the IDPH guidelines.”
Even though the RVC has stated its plan to suspend its IHSA competitive basketball season for both its boys and girls teams, RVC superintendents and athletic directors haven’t ruled out the possibility of returning to play at some point if positive news awaits.
“The superintendents and athletic directors in that meeting obviously wanted the opportunity for our athletes to participate in ... basketball and winter sports,” Palan said. “But what we did decide is ... if the IHSA would move basketball down to medium-risk or low-risk, then, obviously, we would meet as a conference immediately.
“And then also if there was a compromise, in other words if the IHSA postponed basketball until a later date, what we decided is that the RVC members would reconvene immediately and take that information to make a decision in moving forward with basketball.”
In addition to all of the RVC schools deciding to delay the basketball season, another school from the Sangamon River Valley Conference decided to opt out as right now. Central’s athletic director Jeff Fenton said the Comets originally planned to play until more and more schools decided to opt out.
“We were still planning on playing, but I think recent events, the numbers of schools that pulled out plus the liability factors changed that,” Central athletic director Jeff Fenton said. “I don’t know how they can expect these kids to play with these guidelines. It’s really not conducive for basketball.”
Although the rest of its SVC members haven’t officially made a decision similar to the RVC, Fenton said he believes they are in the same boat as the Comets and will continue to follow the guidelines set by the IDPH.
“We are all kind of in the same boat in the SVC,” Fenton said. “Nobody is really committed to playing, but I don’t want to speak for them. They haven’t officially said anything yet, but I think everyone is going to follow the guidelines form the IDPH, which at this point would mean there [are] no contests.”
Manteno made a similar decision as Central, as the Panthers also decided to suspend play Wednesday.
“Manteno High School will be following the current state recommendations in regard to basketball this winter,” the school announced Wednesday. “Unfortunately, we will not begin the season on Nov. 16.
“We will continue to follow guidelines in regard to ‘high-risk’ sports set forth by the state and hope to begin noncontact workouts as soon as allowable.”
Manteno is a member of the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Sources told the Daily Journal on Wednesday evening a conference-wide Zoom meeting is scheduled for today to decide what the conference as a whole will do for the season.
