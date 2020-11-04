At the surface, Kankakee girls basketball coach Kurt Weigt is living a life similar to the one he lived for several years — coaching basketball and educating students in Kankakee County and using the opening days of November to prepare for the season ahead.
Despite the face-value similarities, life for Weigt is much different than it was during his two stints at Bishop McNamara, when he served as both the boys and girls basketball coach during various points of his tenures. He’s now slightly south of Brookmont Boulevard with the Kays, but for a coach with decades of experience at a handful of programs, the transition hasn’t been too difficult.
“At the end of the day it’s basketball,” Weigt said. “It’s a different group of kids, but we’re still working hard on the culture-type things, what the expectation is with that and on implementing our system.
“The most important piece of all of it is getting to know the kids — both getting to know them on a personal level and also supporting them on the academic side of things.”
The six-time state-qualifying coach and two-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year has a clear bevy of success on his resume, something his players didn’t realize when they first learned he was the permanent replacement for IBCA Hall-of-Famer John Maniatis, who stepped down during the middle of the 2019-20 season.
“Being a four-year varsity athlete and having Maniatis my first three years, it was kind of an emotional wreck for some of us,” senior wing Taylor Albertie said. “But after I heard feedback that he’s a great coach who’s had [NCAA] Division I athletes and made it to state several years, why would he do us bad?
“Most of us are good [at] adapting, so once he came in and showed us how he’s rocking, it was easy.”
The regime change also has brought a style change to the Kays, who still feature a passionate coach on the sidelines but one who enjoys a more tempo-friendly style of play as opposed to the up-and-down quickness Maniatis employed.
“Last year, we would get it and go. Now, we have more plays; we slow down more, but we’re still quick on it,” junior guard Avery Jackson said. “Our plays are still fast-paced, and we get into position, but its more structured.”
“Our toughest games [last season], that’s what we lacked was structure — we would get down and get down on ourselves,” fellow junior guard Sydney Ramsey said. “But with this structure, we’ll know we can come back and aren’t out.”
Weigt said there’s a feeling-out process both ways, but the transition for the girls on the team is a bit steeper than it is for himself, even if they are moving on from a system that saw the Kays pile up 78 wins the past three seasons.
“I’ve been in a lot of different scenarios and different situations in my career, so it’s just looking at what they can do individually and how it fits into our scheme,” Weigt said. “It’s certainly more of a transition for them than it is for me. The term ‘tempo’ isn’t something they were cognizant of, so for us to yell, ‘Slow it down!’ when they’ve learned ‘Faster, faster,’ ... we’re just trying to learn how to play the game.”
But the coaching change isn’t where the differences end for Weigt and the Kays. Similar to every other program in the state, the team has been coping with the back-and-forth on when exactly the season will begin amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hopeful expectation within the program is they will begin as the Illinois High School Association schedule allows them to with practice beginning Nov. 16, but during the contact day period, a statewide time when teams are permitted to workout together, the confusing signs that have come from the IHSA and state government offices, which have asked the season be pushed to the spring, have left plenty confused.
“I try to give [the team] as much information as I can, keep it factual and go from there,” Weigt said. “We want to do it safely ... and follow the guidance of what our district says are the proper protocols to keep our ladies safe.
“We took a week off, and it was like a family reunion, so that reassured me that we’re doing the right thing and they want to be together with their peers.”
“It makes you realize what these coaches are talking about when they tell you to go home and practice,” Ramsey said of the uncertainty. “You never know when the game can go and leave you behind, and it’s been a learning experience.
“I feel last year I didn’t always play the best, and this makes you want to work harder because you never know when it could just stop.”
The Kays are set to open their season with a Nov. 30 home game against Lincoln-Way Central. With both the uncertainty of the start of the season and the final schedule — Weigt said they still are trying to book games with local foes McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Herscher — setting season goals isn’t as realistic as setting general goals.
“I think it’s a day-to-day thing for us; you just have to get better every time you step on the floor and try to make your teammates better,” Weigt said. “Those are the things we’re gonna judge ourselves on. Everyone looks at wins and losses, but I’ve had a lot of wins that were pretty empty and a lot of losses I’ve learned a heck of a lot more from.”
