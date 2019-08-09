When it comes to postseason baseball, pitching always wins. The Beecher Muskies had that pitching in the first day of the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series in Battle Creek, Mich., Thursday and they had the hitting to boot.
The Muskies took their first game against the Midland Tribe by a commanding 8-1 score and continued in their nightcap with an 8-0 shutout victory against the Buffalo Diesel.
In the first game, Steve Styck started things off with six shutout innings on three hits and nine strikeouts as the Muskies’ bats scored half their runs in the first two innings.
Leadoff hitter Anthony Cocco doubled, homered and drove in three. Colin Bedell singled, drove in a pair and scored. Matt Littrell singled and scored twice.
In the nightcap, the Muskies broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the fourth inning, which was more than enough run support for Bryce Shafer, who struck out seven and allowed three hits in an abbreviated, seven inning shutout.
Cocco hit his second homer of the day and also added a single and a pair of RBIs. Jacob Bulthuis went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs. Bedell also had three hits, including a double, two RBIs and a run. Mark Dye had a pair of hits, a run and an RBI.
The Muskies have one game left in pool play Friday, a 12 p.m. tilt against Hackensack Troast.
