The Beecher Muskies returned to the NABF Major League World Series for the 17th time in their history when they traveled to Battle Creek, Mich., Thursday, and concluded their season with a trip to the semifinals.

After a 2-1 pool play record, the Muskies defeated the Hattiesburg Black Sox 12-9 in the quarterfinals before the Lombard Orioles defeated them by a 12-7 final in the semifinals.

