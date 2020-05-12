For the first time, the National Amateur Baseball Federation could be forced to cancel its World Series.
Founded in 1914, the NABF has held its annual World Series tournament for the past 106 years without any hiccups. It’s a streak that has survived numerous tragedies, wars and economic hardships. Despite being able to make it through so many historical events, it could all come to an end this season because of the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s really a sad thing when you think about it,” said Fred LeSage, a member of the NABF board of directors, and manager for the Beecher Muskies, the area’s local team. “We fought through two World Wars, the Spanish flu, 9/11 and all that stuff, and we still had the World Series every year.
“It’s the longest continuous operating amateur baseball organization in the country.”
Originally the NABF season was supposed to begin in late May and end in early August. However, that has all changed since COVID-19 took over the globe in mid-March.
With national, state and local governments all seemingly trying to take things into their own hands in regard to the new every-day rules and restrictions, there’s no question as to why the NABF is having trouble trying to set an opening date for its teams located in Illinois, a state with more government restrictions than most.
“I hear a lot of things that really discouraged me,” LeSage said. “When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he was shutting down all youth sports for the summer and that he was contemplating shutting down fall sports for the schools, that was pretty devastating.
“Now, the other thing is, when I hear that others teams across the border in Indiana are going to start playing the 15th of June … I don’t think it’s very practical.”
LeSage took over for the Muskies in 1994 and helped lead them to a World Series title in 2010. It was the only time the Muskies took home the title since becoming a part of the NABF in 1978.
The Muskies, who are apart of the Chicago Suburban League, have been one of the more elite teams in the NABF during the past few seasons. Their incredible play during the past few years has allowed them to build some of their own streaks along the way.
Along with not missing a single season since joining the NABF in 1978, the Muskies are looking to make their fifth straight World Series appearance. It would mark the 16th time out of the past 19 years the Muskies have received a bid to the world series in Battle Creek, Mich.
However, that streak along with the NABF’s are both in question because of the governor’s recent order to extend Illinois stay-at-home order until at least June.
The governor’s actions have put LeSage into a bind. He and the rest of the managers in the CSBL are having trouble figuring out how the teams could play given the NABF relies on the use local and state facilities to play their seasons.
“The biggest issue that we’ve got is, and is true for all the teams that we play, is that all the facilities are owned by school districts, park districts and colleges in some cases,” LaSage said. “And ultimately, they are going to have a lot of say into whether or not they will let us play or not. So, even if we want to play, we might not be able to.”
Sadly, the idea of having to give up on the season already has begun to set in with some of the Muskies players.
For reliever Corey Schultz, the league’s top bullpen arm last season, the possibility is understandable, given the current situation.
“In general, it’s not good for everybody involved that’s become ill and passed away from this,” Schultz said. “I’d much rather play baseball in better conditions with fans there cheering us on and all that, but if it comes down to it where if the season does get canceled due to this, then life goes on, and there’s always the following summer.”
In Schultz’s eyes, there’s always next year, but for some of the team’s older players, that’s not necessarily the case.
Todd Sippel is the Muskies’ longest-tenured player, dating back to 1989. Sippel has been a part of the Muskies for more than 30 years, playing as a corner infielder.
“I know the end is near, but I’m kind of hanging on and helping out any way I can,” Sippel said. “I really don’t want to miss a year because I know my time is near since I’m 50 years old.”
Sippel had an ablation to address atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat, in the winter of 2018 and still has yet to find a reason to stop playing.
The reason Sippel has been able to continue his passion of playing baseball at his age is because the Muskies play in the unlimited age division of NABF, meaning any player is eligible to play once they’ve graduated high school.
“What keeps me really coming back is how good the team is,” Sippel said. “Our pitching staff is just unbelievable; we have, I think, four pro pitchers.”
One of those pitchers is Brandon DuBois, who also serves as Beecher’s head baseball coach. His unique perspective of being a coach, player and teacher has allowed him to see the bigger picture in this whole coronavirus mess.
“I feel bad for all the athletes who lost their seasons, especially the seniors,” DuBois said said. “A lot of those guys aren’t going to play ever again, so that’s what’s really stuck out to me.”
If the Muskies do get the chance to get a season in this summer, the objective will be the same it always has been.
“Getting to the World Series is the first and only goal,” Sippel said. “And actually, every decision we make throughout the year is geared toward the regional. … We expect to win.”
