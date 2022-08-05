Corey Schultz

Beecher Muskies’ Corey Schultz delivers a pitch during last Saturday’s NABF Regional championship against the Mid-Crest Pumas at Kankakee Community College. Schultz threw the final inning of all three of the Muskies' three wins in three pool play games at the NABF World Series Thursday and Friday.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

The Beecher Muskies made the trip north to Battle Creek, Mich., for the National Amateur Baseball Federation Charlie Blackburn Major Division World Series this weekend, the first year of an expanded format, and through the pool play portion of the tournament, the Muskies look primed to compete for the title.

The Muskies won all three of their seven-inning pool play games, beginning with a pair of wins Thursday and concluding with Friday's 6-0 win against the Mahonig Valley (Ohio) Buckeyes.

Brandon Dubois earned the victory after allowing two hits over five shutout innings. Zack Millsap and Corey Schultz threw a perfect inning apiece to preserve the shutout.

