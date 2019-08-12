The Beecher Muskies breezed through pool play of the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series in Battle Creek, Mich., on Thursday and Friday. After a 5-3 quarterfinal win against the Brooklyn Sports Fever, the Muskies saw their season end at the hands of the Brunswick Orioles.
The Muskies put up four runs in the bottom of the first, but the Orioles, a team based out of Brunswick, Md., scored the last five runs of the game to advance to Sunday’s championship, where they lost 10-6 to the Berea Blue Sox.
Colin Bedell singled and drove in a pair in the Muskies’ loss. Matt Littrell singled, scored and drove in a run. Zack Barkdull had two hits and an RBI, and Jacob Bulthuis had two hits.
