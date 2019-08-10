Muskies advance to NABF World Series quarterfinals

After winning big in a pair of contests Thursday, the Beecher Muskies were tested for the first time Saturday at the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series in Battle Creek, Mich.
And they passed the test.
In Friday’s pool play contest against Hackensack Troast, Todd Sippel broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning with an RBI groundout that scored Matt Littrell, the eventual game-winning run in a 3-2 Muskies victory.
Littrell had two hits, an RBI and scored twice. Jacob Bulthis also had a pair of hits and scored. Marty Coyle’s double was the Muskies’ lone extra-base hit.
Dan Lietz surrendered two earned runs on five hits and seven strikeouts in seven innings. Alex Dobrzeniecki earned the win by tossing a perfect inning of relief and Corey Schultz threw a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
The Muskies will take on a wild card team to be determined in quarterfinal action at 1:30 p.m. A win would send them to tonight’s semifinal, with the championship game taking place at 11 a.m. Sunday
