Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.