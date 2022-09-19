The men’s 55th Kankakee County Amateur Golf Championship was held this past weekend on September 10th and 11th at the Kankakee Elks Country Club with the second round being washed out by heavy rains, making the course unplayable.
On Saturday, with beautiful, sunny weather multiple-time winner Damon Jensen (Kankakee Elks) and Derek Jaenicke (Kankakee Country Club) first-time winner, both shot stellar rounds of 73 to hold off Brad Dulin (Minee Monesse) and Marc Mayotte (Kankakee Elks), who both posted fine rounds of 75.
Jensen carded 3 birdies, including the tough 17th hole and played the last four holes 1 under to catch Jaenicke, who carded two birdies on the front nine.
“My ball striking was solid but I just could not get the putts to drop," Jaenicke said.
After his round Jensen remarked that the “pins were tough but fair, a good challenge for all participants”.
Senior flight champion was Niles Crum (Kankakee Country Club). Niles shot an impressive 75 take to take home top honors holding off Elks club champion, Rich Grillion who shot 77. Crum was even par through 14 holes until he played his tee shot on 15 out of bounds and made a double bogey. Grillion played solid down the stretch, making pars on the last four holes, but was unable to erase a five-shot lead that Crum accumulated going into the 15th hole.
“I think Rich and I have officially formed a friendly rivalry since one of us have won this championship the last three years," Crum said. "It took my very best to beat Rich as he is a formidable competitor.
"I love playing in this event and commend director of golf, Jim Webber, for an outstanding job on running and hosting this tournament," he added. "Without Jim this tournament would not exist”.
In A flight Gary Perigo (Minne Monesse) repeated as champion by carding an 81, with Wally Woresch (Oak Springs) close behind shooting an 83. The B flight was a very competitive flight with Velton Jones Austin (Kankakee Elks) and David Faber (Kankakee Country Club) sharing top honors shooting 86. C flight winner Micheal Hand bested his field with an impressive 90, followed by Darwin Meier (Kankakee Elks) at 98. In the Senior A Flight, Elks own John Hirt and Steve Betz (Oak Springs) brought home top honors with scores of 93.
