Kankakee County Men's Amateur Championships

Championship Flight winner Damon Jensen 

 Submitted photo

The men’s 55th Kankakee County Amateur Golf Championship was held this past weekend on September 10th and 11th at the Kankakee Elks Country Club with the second round being washed out by heavy rains, making the course unplayable.

On Saturday, with beautiful, sunny weather multiple-time winner Damon Jensen (Kankakee Elks) and Derek Jaenicke (Kankakee Country Club) first-time winner, both shot stellar rounds of 73 to hold off Brad Dulin (Minee Monesse) and Marc Mayotte (Kankakee Elks), who both posted fine rounds of 75.

Jensen carded 3 birdies, including the tough 17th hole and played the last four holes 1 under to catch Jaenicke, who carded two birdies on the front nine.

