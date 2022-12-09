Basketball File Art 2

Basketball in Hoop

 Ryan McVay

This year's IESA eighth grade girls basketball State Finals will feature three area middle schools — Bourbonnais St. George, Cissna Park and Manteno — including two returning teams in Manteno and Cissna Park, which will mark their second straight appearances.

For the first time in school history, Manteno's eighth grade girls basketball team will make back-to-back trips to the IESA Class 3A State Finals.

Surrounded by their high school basketball program players amongst numerous fans in attendance, the Panthers' eighth grade team bested Calumet City Schrum 32-9 at home Wednesday to help the squad punch its ticket to the state finals after placing fourth in state last year.

Recommended for you