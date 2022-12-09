This year's IESA eighth grade girls basketball State Finals will feature three area middle schools — Bourbonnais St. George, Cissna Park and Manteno — including two returning teams in Manteno and Cissna Park, which will mark their second straight appearances.
For the first time in school history, Manteno's eighth grade girls basketball team will make back-to-back trips to the IESA Class 3A State Finals.
Surrounded by their high school basketball program players amongst numerous fans in attendance, the Panthers' eighth grade team bested Calumet City Schrum 32-9 at home Wednesday to help the squad punch its ticket to the state finals after placing fourth in state last year.
Manteno (21-3) will open the first round with a matchup against Kewanee Central (12-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Germantown Hills Middle School.
In addition to Manteno advancing to the IESA State Finals, both Cissna Park (Class 1A) and Bourbonnais St. George (Class 2A) also will have their eighth grade teams compete in this year's state finals.
After finishing runner-up in last year's state finals, Cissna Park defeated Homer Heritage 40-16 on Wednesday to advance to the first round of the Class 1A IESA State Finals, where the team will face Ottawa Marquette (22-1) at 2:30 p.m at Clinton Junior High School.
Bourbonnais St. George (14-2) also punched its ticket after defeating Seneca 35-31 in overtime Wednesday to help advance to the first round of the IESA Class 2A State Finals, where they will face Paris Crestwood (23-0) at 2:30 p.m. at Havana High School.
