VOLLEYBALL
Illinois Lutheran 2, Beecher 1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-13)
Despite a solid start, a rocky second set with some and some disagreements with the officials derailed the Bobcats and led to a three-set loss to Illinois Lutheran.
Margaret Landis had two aces and 11 digs in the loss, Kaylie Sippel had 16 assists, 10 digs and three blocks and Rhiannon Saller had 12 kills for Beecher.
Bismarck-Henning 2, Cissna Park 0 (25-21, 25-20)
The Timberwolves dropped to 1-7 overall this season with a two-set loss to Bismarck-Henning on the road.
Mikayla Knake had 10 assists and seven digs in the loss.
Donovan 2, Grace Christian 1 (25-20, 13-25, 15-13)
The Wildcats were able to hang on down the stretch in a narrow, three-set win over the Crusaders.
Karley Davidson and Emma Leady had three kills each for Donovan in the victory.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-12, 25-21)
The Raiders fell to 1-8 overall this season with a two-set loss to GCMS.
Shelby Johnson had two aces, four kills and four digs for Iroqouis West, Emma Lopez had two aces and seven assists and Lili Rodriguez had five digs in the loss.
South Newton (Ind.) 2, Watseka 1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-19)
The Warriors came up just short in a three-set loss to South Newton.
Raegann Kochell led the Warriors with five kills and a pair of aces in the loss, Grace Smith had seven assists. Sydney McTaggart salvaged 22 digs and Claire Curry added 18 digs as Watseka dropped to 6-6-1 overall on the season.
Tri-Point 2, Dwight 0 (25-19, 25-10)
Led by a solid all-around performance from Ellenie Dyrby, the Chargers made short work of the Trojans in a two-set victory.
Dryby had five kills, eight digs and four aces for Tri-Point in the win, Sierra Hummel added five kills four assists and five digs and Elise Bruner added nine digs, two kills and a block.
BOYS GOLF
Grant Park 185, Iroquois West 203
An outstanding round of 39 from Ryan Dulin led the way for Grant Park in a win over the Raiders at Minnie Monesse.
Darren Wagner also had a nice round for the Dragons as he shot a 45, while Steve Severin (50) and Andrew Fulk (51) rounded out the qualifying scores in the victory.
Ryan Tilstra's 45 was tops for Iroquois West in the loss. He was joined on the scorecard by Kade Kimmel (49), Jack McMillan (51) and Kyler Meents (58).
Dwight 190, Woodland 206, St. Anne 213
Mason Tjelle and Anthony Dinelli shot 41 and 43 respectively to lead the Trojans to a win over Woodland and St. Anne at Dwight Country Club.
The duo was joined by Chase Becker and Wyatt Thompson on the scorecard, each of whom shot 53.
Brooks Schoon led the Cardinals with a round of 46. Also qualifying for St. Anne were Connor Cotton (50), Zeke Runyun (58) and Ryan Sirois (59).
Prairie Central 164, Watseka 179
Prairie Central's deep roster proved too much for the Warriors in a loss at home at Shewami.
Lukas Ball was excellent for Watseka and finished as co-medalist with Prairie Central's Ty Drach at 39, but the rest of the Warriors' qualifiers were unable to keep pace in the loss.
Leevi Bruens shot a 44, Jordan Schroeder shot a 46 and Zachary Hickman finished with a 50.
GIRLS GOLF
Pontiac Invitational
Prairie Central 417, Pontiac 421, El Paso-Gridley 424, Morton 431, Dwight 444, Watseka 460, Fieldcrest 507
Watseka's Natalie Schroeder finished second overall in a field of 40 golfers with a round of 92 at the Pontiac Invitational. She finished nine strokes off the lead behind the tournament's medalist, Pontiac's Dani Grace Schrock, who shot an 81.
Allie Hoy finished tied for 21st with a 115, Hailey Noel took 25th overall with a 119 and Catlin Corzine finished 36th with a 134.
Dwight's Isabelle Schultz and Kelly Deterding led the Trojans by tying for ninth with twin rounds of 106. Kendahl Weller took 20th with a 114 and Nora Anderson shot a 118 to take 24th place.
BOYS SOCCER
Coal City 4, Morris 0
Four different Coalers came through with one goal each in a shutout win over Morris.
Colin Meece, Levi Counterman, Nick Sullivan and Jon Riley each scored a goal to lead the way for Coal City. Meece also had an assist, while Keegan Johnson added two assists and Lane Kutemeier had one of his own.
Westmont 4, Wilmington 1
Erik Ostheim's unassisted goal was a highlight in an otherwise uneventful affair for the Wildcats.
Sam Dennis made eight saves and allowed three goals over 56 minutes in net for Wilmington, while Joey Orr made one save and allowed one goal in the remaining 24 minutes of action.
Iroquois West 8, Watseka 1
The Raiders piled on with seven first half goals then coasted to a victory on the road in Watseka.
Angel Barajas and Diego Camarena each had three goals and two assists for the Raiders, while Landon Hobbs scored twice.
Matthew Henneike scored for Watseka and keeper Andrew Heuring made 22 saves and allowed eight goals.
Iroquois West improved to 10-4 overall with the victory.
Peotone 3, Streator 1
German Lopez found the back of the net twice in the Blue Devils' Interstate Eight Conference win over Streator.
Bart Budz also scored one goal as Peotone handed Streator just its second loss in 13 games this season.
Darragh Jeffrey and Nate Rivera had one assist each for Peotone.
The Devils are 5-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!