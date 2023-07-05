Opportunities to play on the largest stage don’t come around often, but for Momence’s Pony Pinto League 8U All-Star team that opportunity is just right around the corner.

Starting Thursday, Momence’s 8U ACBA All-Star team will compete in the 2023 Pony Pinto International Baseball Classic Tournament, which will be held in Marion, Ill., July 7-9 at Marion City Park Ball Fields and Thrillville Park.

The 21-team tournament will feature international teams from all across the globe, including squads from Aruba, Dominican Republic, Caribbean Netherlands and Curaçao amongst 15 other various teams from Illinois and a team from Laredo, Texas.

