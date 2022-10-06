MOMENCE — Ever since Alex Habeeb took over the reins and helped establish Momence’s boys soccer program in 2017, the team quickly made its mark in the River Valley Conference.

Totaling three straight RVC titles [2018-2020] and a 70-28-1 overall record between 2017-2021 under Habeeb, Momence was well on its way to continue building off a 2021-22 season where the program won its first playoff game since 2017 with a 12-0 victory against Grace Christian in the IHSA Class 1A Regional semifinals.

“I was fortunate, honored and blessed to have the opportunity to dedicate myself to the Redskins’ soccer program, the school and community,” Habeeb said.

