2022 Outlook
Head Coach: Wayne Walker (7th season)
Career Record: 22-31
Conference: Vermilion Valley
Last Playoff: Class 2A First Round, 2021
Best Playoff: Class 2A Semifinalist, 1991
2021 Record: 6-4
2022 Schedule:
8/27 12 p.m. @Oakwood
9/2 7 p.m. Salt Fork
9/10 7 p.m. @Hoopeston
9/16 7 p.m. Bismarck-Henning
9/23 7 p.m. @Dwight
9/30 7 p.m. Iroquois West
10/7 7 p.m. @Seneca
10/14 7 p.m. @Watseka
10/21 7 p.m. Central
Over the past two seasons it could be argued that no other area team has been able to turn its program around the way Momence head football coach Wayne Walker has done with his program.
After totaling just two victories between the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined, Momence gone on to go 10-6 over the past two seasons, including a 2021 season where the team claimed its first playoff berth since 2016 after going 6-4 overall.
“The buy-in during the summer the past two years has been so much better than it's ever been,” Walker said. “The kids have bought in and they’ve seen the results.”
Walker and his team are hopeful it can once again remain at the top of the Vermillion Valley North all while making a deep postseason run, but it won't be easy given the inexperienced group they have up front on the offensive line after losing 2021 Daily Journal All-Area selections Sam Peterson and Ethan Mills amongst others.
“We are young this season, but we’ve got guys that were a part of last year’s team as either backups or they got reps when other guys got sick or hurt last season,” Walker said. “I think they know what the expectation is, here our goal this year is to get back to the playoffs and it’s going to be a little bit rougher and tougher this year, but we are not going to back down and I see it on our kids eyes in practice…I think it’s going to lead to good things this season.”
Despite losing key pieces in the trenches, Momence is fortunate enough to bring back its 2021 Daily Journal All-Area Special Mention dual-threat quarterback Kud'de Bertram and returning running back Terence Autman. The senior signal-caller is poised for another breakout season after having finished sixth in the area in passing yards (1,047) and ninth in the area in rushing yards (744) with nine scores on the ground while Autman returns as the team’s lead back after having totaled 541 rushing yards last fall.
“With Bertram returning back as our quarterback I feel like our offense will be well balanced,” Walker said. “If we can run the ball we will, but we also have Bertram, who is really comfortable being outside of the pocket, evading the rush and he’s been playing since he’s a freshman.”
With new additions at wideout, specifically juniors Tyrelle Autman and Mason Duran, as well as sophomore Brogan Halpin, all expected to be the main threats on the outside, coach Walker noted that he would like to use Bertram as a dual-threat moving outside of the pocket, which is something Bertram is more than comfortable doing.
“I’m really comfortable outside of the pocket,” Bertram said. “It’s not even just me, but my receivers' ability to get open downfield or make blocks for me downfield when I'm scrambling.”
Much like how Bertram and Autman are expected to lead the offense they too will be asked to do most of the workload on defense both returning as the squad's linebackers. Sophomores Moses Jackson and Nick Charbonneau will anchor the defensive line while C.J. Wiechec is set to ballhawk in the secondary.
Although the team has gotten accustomed to their new winning ways in recent years, coach Walker and the rest of his coaching staff have been stressing all offseason that nothing is to be taken for granted, especially given the fact that the last time Momence reached the postseason prior to last fall was six seasons ago during Walker’s first season as head coach.
“That's the first thing we talked about is making the playoffs…the last time we made the playoffs before last year was 2016, then we had a playoff drought and so we don’t want a drop off," Walker said. “However we have to get there, that’s our goal is to make the playoffs.”
Quick Hits: Terence Autman, RB/LB
Favorite TV show: Vikings on Hulu
Favorite video game: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Favorite hobby: Riding Horses
Favorite college football team: Alabama
Favorite dessert: Brownies
