2-Minute Drill: The end is near

I’m not sure if it’s because I’ve been having so much fun or if it’s because I work seemingly every day, but the fall sports season has come and gone faster than Chris Brown’s appearance in “Stomp the Yard.”
As the season winds down with the regular season finales that will take place across the state this weekend, 291 teams are 4-4 or better on the season, with 222 of those teams already reaching the five wins necessary for playoff participation.
That likely means that 4-5 teams will not be able to make the playoffs, something that had looked like a possibility earlier in the season. The IHSA has announced that any Chicago Public Schools that reach the playoff qualifications (five wins in eight games) will be placed in the playoffs even if the Chicago Teacher’s Union strike continues, with those teams being forced to forfeit their playoff matchups if the strike isn’t over by next Tuesday.
There are currently 20 teams with five wins, although one of those teams, Simeon, has only played in seven games. Teams were able to get games in last week before the strike started, but Simeon had an open week this season, which means that unless the strike ends and CPS schools are allowed to play this week, the Wolverines will not be in the field.
What does that mean locally? It means that Bradley-Bourbonnais, should it win this week at Sandburg, will likely remain out of the field at 4-5. Bishop McNamara and Watseka, who have five wins apiece, are likely in regardless of their week 9 results, while 4-4 Manteno will also be secure with a win over Herscher Friday.
More on week 9 later this week, as we still have to recap week 8.
Quick Recap
Here are the area’s scores for week 8:
- Lincoln-Way West 27, Bradley-Bourbonnais 10
- Bishop McNamara 56, Aurora Central Catholic 6
- Kankakee 42, Rich East 7
- Coal City 29, Wilmington 14
- Herscher 33, Reed-Custer 14
- Manteno 35, Streator 7
- Peotone 14, Lisle 12
- Central 48, Iroquois West 28
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Watseka 15
- Seneca 54, Momence 17
- Dwight 32, Hoopeston 8
- Milford-Cissna Park 48, Judah Christian 6
Shoutout of the week
At risk of turning the shoutout of the week into the best performer in last week’s game of the week, Coal City running back Daniel Jezik and his overwhelming offensive line have to take this crown. Jezik eclipsed 200 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Coalers’ 29-14 win over Wilmington.
Jezik entered the week with an area lead in rushing and built that lead even more, now sitting at 1,641 yards. He’s been just as dominant as the Coalers’ defensive unit that he is also a part of. That was evident when his 232 yards were more than the Wildcats, who entered last Friday as the highest-scoring 11-Man team in the area, had as a team against the vaunted Coaler defense.
Heating up at the right time
Just a few weeks ago, Manteno and Bishop McNamara had their backs against the wall in regards to the playoff hunt. Both teams had difficult schedules to navigate out of the gate, which had the Panthers at 2-4 and the Irish at 3-3 at the season’s two-third mark.
But since then, both teams have been on a roll. The Panthers have allowed just 14 points in their last two games, a 14-7 win over Peotone and a 35-7 throttling of Streator, while the Irish offense is getting back to health and has scored exactly 100 points combined over the past two games.
The Irish have their playoff spot locked up, while the Panthers are still a game away and will have to knock off a Herscher team that’s won more games the last two weeks than they did the first six weeks. With both the Irish and Panthers playing their most complete football of the season, neither one will be a team that other Class 4A schools want to see on their playoff schedule.
Beginning of the end
With the last week of the season now here, that means we’re going to start seeing seniors play their last high school football games. Some kids will continue their careers in college, such as Herscher’s Cody Zugenbuehler, who will play at Illinois State University next season, but most will strap up the shoulder pads for the last time this weekend.
The heartbreak will start Friday and continue until Thanksgiving weekend when eight teams are crowned IHSA champions. I still remember the last time I patrolled the sidelines in a McNamara uniform, a two-point home playoff loss to Geneseo for the second-straight season in 2009 (thanks to a picture of me profusely crying after the game that was snapped by the same newspaper I now write for, I’ll never live that moment down).
I’ve certainly gained perspective as I’ve grown older. Life goes on. New challenges await, as do new doors that have more adventures behind them. But that won’t make the sting any easier when our area seniors realize their prep football careers are over.
No matter when that final game comes, cherish the times you’re having. When it’s said and done, the memories are all you’ll have left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!