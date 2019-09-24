2-Minute Drill: Halfway there

As excited as everyone was for the first Friday of the football season one month ago, the excitement only continues to hit an uptick as we approach the halfway point of the season and playoff outlooks slightly start to come into focus.
For the area, the playoff potential looks promising the way things stand, as eight area teams in the IHSA (nine including 8-Man Milford-Cissna Park) are at 2-2 or better, with a 5-4 final record the requirement for playoff qualification.
Central, Coal City, Watseka and Wilmington all stand at 4-0 and have all but secured a spot, the same unblemished mark the Bearcats of M-CP hold. Kankakee and Peotone each sit at 3-1 and have reason to feel comfortable.
Bishop McNamara and Bradley-Bourbonnais are both 2-2 but in vastly different situations. The Irish have played the two teams that are by far their best competition in Coal City and Immaculate Conception and also could wind up in a much more wide open Class 3A this year. The Boilers will have to finish with a 3-2 record against a murderer's row of SouthWest Suburban Conference competition.
Quick Recap
Here are the area's scores for Week 4:
- Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln-Way Central 27 (2OT)
- Immaculate Conception 31, Bishop McNamara 27
- Kankakee 48, Macomb 0
- Coal City 20, Peotone 0
- Wilmington 51, Manteno 28
- Lisle 42, Herscher 10
- Streator 30, Reed-Custer 13
- Central 50, Dwight 24
- Watseka 40, Oblong 0
- Momence 19, Iroquois West 13
- Milford-Cissna Park 62, Schlarman 28
Down to the wire
Two of the city schools found themselves in tight battles Friday, as Bishop McNamara and Immaculate Conception exchanged leads five times in the fourth quarter of their game, and Bradley-Bourbonnais and Lincoln-Way Central needed multiple overtimes to decide a winner.
In Kankakee, the Knights were responsible for the last lead change, as Danny Cronin's short score with less than 30 seconds left gave the Irish a devastating four-point loss in a rematch of last year's Class 4A state title game.
But the Boilers were able to emerge victorious in their matchup. After Keaton Schmidt tied the game with a fourth-down rushing score, the senior signal-caller did so again in the second overtime period, with punter and backup kicker Collyn Hopkins booting the extra point to give the Boilers a much-needed win ahead of this week's meeting with Bolingbrook.
Shoutout of the week
It's rare to mention the same game twice in the same 2-Minute Drill, but how can Schmidt, Hopkins and the Boilers not take this honor? On the road, in a game the Boilers never led until Schmidt's game-tying score and Hopkins' ensuing game-winning extra point, the Boilers displayed amazing maturity and guts, led by these two.
A loss would have put the Boilers in a 1-3 hole with one of their biggest tests of the season this week. But thanks to Schmidt's and Hopkins' heroics, the Boilers now bring total momentum to a home matchup against the second of three AP Top-10 teams on their schedule.
Road Tests
This week's slate features a slew of pivotal away games for several schools in the playoff picture. Central, Coal City, Watseka, Wilmington, Kankakee and Peotone are all set for road conference matchups, the types of games teams need to win not only to make the playoffs, but to have that experience of winning on the road when the playoffs begin.
No matter how well a team does in the regular season, the IHSA ensures all teams have to travel relatively the same. The top seeds earn home games for the first round, but after that, whichever team has hosted the lesser number of playoff games is the home team.
We can't forget about the Bearcats. Milford-Cissna Park also is on the road this week at Alden-Hebron, the team they trounced in last year's state title game. The Green Giants certainly will have revenge on their minds, but they probably will need more than that if they want to best the Bearcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!