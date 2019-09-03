The dog days of summer came and went in the blink of an eye, and the prep football season began last weekend — a weekend that proved fruitful for about two-thirds of the area’s teams.
Whether it was a dramatic, last-minute, one-point win as Bradley-Bourbonnais picked up at Rock Island or a no-doubter victory as Wilmington picked up against Evergreen Park, nine of the area’s 15 schools were victorious in the first weekend of the football season.
With a plethora of families celebrating the unofficial end to summer with the Labor Day weekend, many fans might have missed week one’s highlights. Let’s take a look at what happened in Week 1.
Quick Recap
Here are the area’s scores for Week 1:
• Bishop McNamara 49, Bloom 21
• Bradley-Bourbonnais 36, Rock Island 35
• Central 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
• Coal City 48, Morris 33
• Ottawa Marquette 40, Dwight 14
• Herscher 43, Momence 0
• Bismarck-Henning 71, Iroquois West 3
• Kankakee 28, Thornton 14
• Canton 47, Manteno 32
• Milford-Cissna Park 64, Lake Forest Academy 32
• Peotone 35, Peoria Manuel 8
• Fieldcrest 47, Reed-Custer 7
• Watseka 28, Oakwood 21
• Wilmington 32, Evergreen Park 0
Signal-callers take center stage
Plenty of teams saw solid play from their quarterbacks, whether in victory or in defeat. Manteno’s Caleb Borkenhagen threw for four touchdowns and 266 yards to lead all quarterbacks through the air in the Panthers’ road loss at Canton. Drew Wittenborn eclipsed 200 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns and added another score on the ground.
Bishop McNamara’s Tyler Hiller and Central’s Jay Lemenager each tallied a pair of total scores, and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Keaton Schmidt joined the aforementioned quartet with more than 200 total yards. Milford-Cissna Park quarterback Penn Stoller emerged as the area’s leading rusher after a week with 263 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Putting the 'special' in special teams
Special teams is often an overlooked facet of football, particularly at the high school level. But a pair of local teams used that third dimension of the game to propel themselves to road victories Friday.
Bradley-Bourbonnais completed a fourth-quarter comeback at Rock Island, when Graham Johnson gave the Boilers their one-point victory by drilling a field goal with 1:37 left on the clock. Coal City’s Tyson Spencer returned the second half’s opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to help give the Coalers the fuel they needed to topple Morris.
Shoutout of the week
After 2018 brought three new coaches to the area, the lone new local coach this season is Kankakee’s Derek Hart.
The Hart era got off to a solid start, as the Kays traveled to Harvey on Saturday afternoon and left with a 28-14 win against Thornton.
With one of the deepest pools of returning talent in the area, Saturday might be just the start of a special, turnaround season for the squad in maroon and powder blue.
Let’s get ready to rumble
Thanks to unfriendly conference schedules, the traditional Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais rivalry had to be put on hold this season, but a pair of local schools in green stepped up to provide a new nonconference matchup that will have everyone’s attention this fall.
Bishop McNamara will travel to Coal City on Friday for a matchup that has the entire state buzzing. The Irish entered the season ranked second in the IHSA Class 4A AP poll, and the Coalers began the year just two spots back in fourth.
Only one team will come away with a win, but after one week, it looks as though both teams will be factors when it comes to determining a Class 4A state champion in 2019.
