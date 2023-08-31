Soccer File Art
Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — When the Kankakee Community College Cavaliers men’s soccer team lost 3-2 to the Rock Valley Community College Golden Eagles in NJCAA Region IV action on Tuesday night, it was not for lack of individual talent. Facing a new opponent is never easy, but the Cavaliers held their own in the school’s first-ever match-up against the Golden Eagles.

In the first half, the Cavaliers pushed an aggressive defense, taking control of many of the Eagles’ possessions and moving them quickly to the other side of the field. But a miscommunication by the Cavaliers’ defense allowed the Eagles to score, putting them up 1-0 early.

KCC’s Nathaniel Brown and Marc Robertson both pushed back with confident drives, nearly scoring, before RVCC’s defense caught up, regaining control of the match. After Rock Valley scored a second time, putting them up 2-0, Kankakee’s communication improved drastically, and the Cavaliers managed to regain their composure just before halftime.

