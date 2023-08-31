KANKAKEE — When the Kankakee Community College Cavaliers men’s soccer team lost 3-2 to the Rock Valley Community College Golden Eagles in NJCAA Region IV action on Tuesday night, it was not for lack of individual talent. Facing a new opponent is never easy, but the Cavaliers held their own in the school’s first-ever match-up against the Golden Eagles.
In the first half, the Cavaliers pushed an aggressive defense, taking control of many of the Eagles’ possessions and moving them quickly to the other side of the field. But a miscommunication by the Cavaliers’ defense allowed the Eagles to score, putting them up 1-0 early.
KCC’s Nathaniel Brown and Marc Robertson both pushed back with confident drives, nearly scoring, before RVCC’s defense caught up, regaining control of the match. After Rock Valley scored a second time, putting them up 2-0, Kankakee’s communication improved drastically, and the Cavaliers managed to regain their composure just before halftime.
Even though they were down by two going into halftime, the Cavaliers proved just how quickly they can turn around the course of a match in mere moments. After a physical tangle at the beginning of the half, KCC’s Malachai Daniel scored on a penalty kick, putting the Cavaliers on the scoreboard for the first time. The goal gave the KCC team hope, fueling Daniel to score an immediate second goal, tying the score 2-2.
For the next half hour of play, the Cavaliers’ defense applied pressure, keeping the Eagles’ experienced offense off the scoreboard. Goalkeeper Tariq Singh made several miraculous saves, playing a big role in KCC’s defensive success in the middle of the second half.
The play intensified in the final stretch of the match, with both teams making desperate attempts at scoring the winning goal, one RVCC found in the closing minutes for the 3-2 win.
KCC head men's soccer coach Mike Barclay highlighted the skills of the individuals on his team, reminding them to stick to the gameplan and play with confidence.
“Malachai had a tremendous game,” Barclay said. “All season, he has been a standout for us. Tariq, our keeper, has been a rock in the net, keeping us in every game with his standout play.
“At halftime, we talked about sticking to our gameplan, being confident with the ball and how Rock Valley was going to come at us hard in the first ten minutes to try and put the game away."
His message fell on the receptive ears of several players, including Daniel.
“My mentality is always to win during a game,” Daniel said. "[Scoring] was a rush, it felt good.”
UP NEXT
The Cavaliers (1-2) look to take a victory on the road Tuesday, when they play Milwaukee Area Technical College in Oak Creek, WI.