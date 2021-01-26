KANKAKEE — Tuesday’s matchup between Kankakee Community College and Bryant & Stratton College was nothing short of a battle.
In a game that featured over 10 lead changes and four ties, it was ultimately the Cavaliers who wound up on top with a 78-74 victory over the Bobcats thanks to some clutch free-throws down the stretch.
“I told the guys at halftime, 'if we're going to win this basketball game it's going to come down to getting stops at the defensive end and making free-throws because we knew it would be a close ball game,'” Cavaliers coach Alex Thorson said. “And so I’m proud of our guys because they executed both of those things, especially late down the stretch.”
KCC held a 73-72 lead with 1:17 left on the game clock before the Cavaliers got called for a turnover, giving the Bobcats a shot to take the lead. But after another key stop, KCC sophomore guard A’Kieon Gill took things into his own hands by driving into the paint and drawing a foul call. Gill then went on to sink both free-throws to give KCC a three-point lead with 18 seconds left.
Luckily, Bobcats guard Brandon Adelman then got caught with a traveling violation after trying to get free for a 3-point attempt to tie things up at 75. From there KCC looked to finish things up from the strike as the Bobcats had to start intentionally fouling. This set up sophomore guard Damari Nixon to end the game at the line by putting the game to two possessions after he nailed both of his free-throws, helping KCC earn its second victory of the season.
“We have to continue to control games at the end of the games, but at the end of the day we finished with a win,” Thorson said. “Our guys were able to knock down free throws and get stops when we need to get them and we came out victorious.”
STAT BOOK
KCC had five players who all managed to score in double-figures. Christian Roberts led the Cavaliers with a team-high 14 points, followed by Gill (13 points), Ibrahima Athie (12 points), Chaz Hinds (12 points) and Ahmed Mahmoud (11 points).
UP NEXT
The Cavaliers the road to Indiana where they will face-off against Vincennes University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
