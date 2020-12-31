(20) St. Francis 110, Olivet Nazarene University 107, Overtime
The Tigers were given a tough test in their first game after a two-month COVID-19 break when they hosted 20th-ranked St. Francis Wednesday night. Despite the stiffness of their test, the Tigers almost passed, but a late Cougars spark carried into overtime, where the host Tigers fell to 0-2 on the season.
John Contant scored a game-high 30 points for the Tigers, who led by as many as 10 points in the second half. But the Cougars scored 11 of the last 12 points in regulation to force overtime with a 91-91 score, where the road team held a wire-to-wire lead.
Contant added seven assists and four rebounds to his game-high 30-piece. Alex Gross was dominant in all facets from his center position, posting a robust statline of 26 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists, seven blocks and a steal. Cade Chitty (20 points) and C.J. Smith (11 points) also scored in double-figures for the Tigers, who begin Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a 3 p.m. home meeting against Trinity Christian College.
