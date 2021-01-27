Olivet Nazarene University 86, Calumet College of St. Joseph 49
A hot early start gave the visiting Tigers 16-3 lead to open the game that turned into a 41-19 halftime lead on the way to a 37-point road blowout over the Crimson Wave.
Alex Gross did what he does best, recording a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double to go along with six assists, leading the team in all three categories from the post. Every Tigers starter scored at least eight points, with Landon Pflederer (12 points) and John Contant (11 points) finishing in double-figures. Cade Chitty had 10 points and eight rebounds in just nine minutes off the bench.
The Tigers improved to 5-3 on the year and 4-1 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Their next stop is in Elgin, where they will take on Judson University at 3 p.m. Saturday.
