BOURBONNAIS — For the past three seasons, Alex Gross and the Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team have continued to reach the doorstep of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship trophy, only to have the door slammed in their face at the last second.
But on their home floor of Ralph "Tres" Hodges Court at McHie Arena in Bourbonnais Monday night, when that door started to close, Gross busted it off the frames, pouring in 41 points and 19 rebounds to help the Tigers erase a double-digit deficit to Lincoln College in the CCAC Tournament championship, a game the Tigers won 87-82 to win their first conference tournament since 2015.
After losing on buzzer-beaters in the past two conference title games and a one-point loss in the tournament quarterfinals three years ago, Monday night couldn't have felt any better for Gross.
"All of those trials make it that much sweeter and the fans were amazing," Gross said. "Our attendance is way up from past years and it’s great now that COVID-19's coming off and we can have everyone in the gym it's just been great.
"And as far as this team goes, I just love these guys … every day we show up and have fellowship, just love on each other and it’s amazing," he added. "It’s special and I can’t even describe it."
The tournament-clinching win was the 18th in a row for a Tigers team that now sits at 30-3 on the season, with a 21-1 mark in the conference and were ranked 11th nationally in the final regular season NAIA Coach's Poll that was released last week.
While the tournament's top-seeded Tigers weren't tested often during the regular season — including a pair of regular season victories over the Lynx by a combined 47 points — they knew they wouldn't be handed anything over without a fight Monday night against a sixth-seeded Lincoln squad that defeated three-seed Indiana Northwest and two-seed Indiana University-South Bend just to make the tournament finals.
The Lynx gave them the battle they expected and even took a commanding double-digit lead in the first half at 36-25, putting the Tigers at a real threat of losing their first game of the calendar year in the process.
"They really turned it on and are just one of those teams that got hot at the end; they're the most dangerous type of team," Gross said of the Lynx. "[Darnell] Latham [Jr.] is a great scorer, [Dejon] Barney is strong down low and they figured what works for them. "Defensively they got a lot better and I'm sure they'll carry that over to next year, but tonight I'm just happy and living in the moment."
Gross' happiness was spurred by the Tigers' ability to tighten the defensive clamps and continue to feed their big man, who finally saw a little more operating room once Tigers guard Tyler Schmidt, who wound up with 26 points, got going near the end of the first half, helping close the deficit to as close as three points before the team took a 48-41 deficit to the locker room.
"Me and [Gross] run that two-man game a lot, that's huge in our offense," Schmidt said. "We’ve really developed a huge chemistry there."
Gross picked up his third foul in the closing minutes of the first half, but the foul trouble didn't deter his aggressiveness on either end of the floor, including the defensive side, where the Tigers' anchor in the middle blocked three shots in the second half and affected countless others after he was switched off of Barney, the Lynx' big man, and put on guards so that he could rotate and provide basket protection in another way.
"That may not be talked about much when you look back at this game but that was big," Tigers coach Nick Birkey said of Gross' defensive effort. "When he picked up his third it was a big momentum thing for them … and the second half we put him on a guard, away from Barney, and he was more of a helper."
As Gross led the Tigers' defensive charge in the second half, he was often the one called upon to score on the other end, compiling 22 of his points in the game's final 20 minutes, including a perfect 4 for 4 effort from the free-throw line once the Lynx began fouling in the game's waning moments.
"Nobody sees the work but me and [assistant] coach [Austin] Peters would work out for an hour-and-a -alf every day this summer, and did free-throws every day at the end, having to make 10 in a row," Gross said. "To see that work pay off in the end was awesome."
Hard work has been a common trait for Gross and his classmates the past four years, as has their ever-continuing drive to increase the team's togetherness.
As the first class that came to town when Birkey was promoted from assistant coach to head coach following the passing of longtime program stalwart Ralph Hodge, Birkey noted the extra special bond this senior class, which sees Gross joined by Cade Chitty, David Krumseig, James Owen and Logan McCann, has formed.
"We've grown together, we've figured it out together," Birkey said. "It's been a pretty special bond with these seniors, and the fruits their labor, you’re seeing that now."
Those fruits include winning the CCAC regular season each of the past four years, with the seventh conference tournament championship in program history to go with it as the team prepares for next weekend's opening round of the NAIA Men's Basketball Division I National Tournament, which the program will be hosting for the first time in school history.
"This is everything right here," Birkey said as he and his team basked in their championship glow. "It's what you work for, what you prepare for, what you recruit for.
"When you set out with a team like we had this year expectations would be high and knew we had a chance to get back to this game," he added. "This team has no quit in them; they're just fighters and they're so enjoyable to coach."
STAT BOOK
Gross' 41 points came on a 15 for 31 night from the floor. He also hauled in 19 rebounds and added five assists and three blocks. Schmidt scored his 26 points on an efficient 10 for 16 effort, and six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Landon Plederer scored 13 points to go along with four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
