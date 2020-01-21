BOURBONNAIS — In the stands at McKie Arena on Saturday afternoon, a very invested fan could be heard describing what was taking place on the court during Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Calumet College of St. Joseph as “McHie Madness.”
The madness that ensued was a whopping 104-73 victory for the Tigers, but the final score wasn’t what had the crowd in a frenzy.
Senior forward Nic Reed set the crowd ablaze with a record-breaking performance in the game, breaking the program’s career scoring record with a total of 2,776 points.
With 11 minutes left in the second half, Reed aced a jump shot, putting him over the previous record holder, Zach Freeman.
“It means a lot to beat the record, but in the end it’s just a number,” Reed said. “I give all the glory to God, my teammates, my family and my friends.
“All my teammates and coaches throughout the years have all played a major role in my life.”
Coach Nick Birkey said the team was coming into the game having endured a tough week after an 85-68 road loss to Holy Cross College on Wednesday but came together to help Reed make history
“It was a big team effort that allowed Nic to reach his goal,” Birkey said. “His name is going to be next to that number for eternity, but it’s a team award in a lot of ways.”
Thanks to a rapid offensive start that saw the fourth-ranked team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics put up 60 points before halftime, thanks in large part to 14 points from Reed, the victory was all but sealed by the break, leaving Reed’s record as the only thing left to accomplish, with his record-breaker giving the Tigers the largest lead they held all night at 39 points.
Stat Book
Reed finished the game with 29 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Alex Gross added 19 points, eight boards, two assists and four blocks. Luke Tuttle had 13 points, and John Contant and C.J. Smith poured in 10 points apiece.
Up Next
The Tigers host Judson University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!