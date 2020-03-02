Just days removed from becoming the first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics team to reach 30 wins this season, the Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team entered Monday's Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference Tournament Championship against Indiana University-South Bend ranked fourth in the nation and riding a 12-game winning streak.
That streak came to an end after a back-and-forth affair at Olivet's McHie Arena, with the Tigers finding themselves on the wrong side of a 91-86 score after the overtime period.
The Tigers led by three points at the half and once again took a three-point lead off of a Dane Schlafely 3-pointer with four seconds on the clock before Dylan Allen's buzzer-beater sent the game to overtime with the score tied at 82.
In the extra frame, the Tigers sputtered an 0-for-8 display from the field, with Nic Reed's four free-throws representing the team's only points. His second pair cut the Tigers' deficit to 89-86 with four seconds left to keep hope alive, only to see Myles Simmons convert two free-throws of his own on the other end to seal the deal.
Stat Book
Reed led the Tigers with 22 points and added 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Schlafely had 19 points, six boards, six assists and a steal. Alex Gross was the second Tiger to record a double-double, finishing with 13 points, 19 rebounds, two assists and five blocks. John Contant had 13 points, five rebounds and a steal.
