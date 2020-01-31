BOURBONNAIS — It was quite the reunion Thursday night in the McHie Arena when the Olivet Nazarene University men’s basketball junior varsity team hosted Kankakee Community College Thursday. The appeal of a crosstown clash between the two post-secondary schools in the area is always there, but it was spread on a little thicker due to the connection between the two teams’ coaches. KCC’s Alex Thorson and ONU’s Chris Green continued to pursue their passion for basketball after leaving Olivet, where the two played basketball together. Although they’re now members of rival teams, the two still have their strong off-court bond. “When Chris was a player for Olivet he worked extremely hard,” Thorson said. “I know he pushes those guys to work just as hard as he did and you can really see that on the floor.” “It’s always an honor to play with Chris. We’re good friends.” KCC took home the victory with a score of 80-62. The Tigers put up a hard fight in the first half, trailing by a point at the break, before the Cavaliers pulled away in the second half. In the stands, another former ONU player was there to support his old teammates. Seth Johnson, head coach of the boys basketball team at Cissna Park, had the opportunity to play with both Thorson and Green. Green was a freshman when Johnson was a senior so they didn’t have as much time to play together, but he and Thorson had played together for three years and still remain good friends. “It’s interesting to see the different coaching styles,” Johnson said. “It’s been cool to watch (Thorson) take over a program and completely turn it around. It’s fun to watch both of them being successful.” Johnson, along with the entire Cissna Park basketball team, also showed up to support two of their former high school players, Julian and Christian Stadeli. The two now play for Thorson at the college level. Johnson explained that it was great to have a relationship with the coach of two of his former team members. “It’s fun for us to see them play at the next level and see how they have developed after they left high school,” he said. “It’s also great to see them playing under one of my former teammates.” Although ONU left without the victory, Green was able to leave with another lasting memory, albeit slightly different than their own playing days, with Thorson. “It’s kind of funny to know the other head coach and their tendencies. Since Thorson played here he knows our offensive system and everything,” Green said. “Because he kind of brought some of that to KCC, I kind of know what he runs. “Because of this, we had to get a little creative with how we ran things and explore our different options.”
