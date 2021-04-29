Bishop McNamara junior Halle Nugent and freshman Lillee Nugent are not your typical high school student-athletes.
The two Nugent sisters had to take their games to the boys soccer team this past spring because there weren’t enough players to fill a girls team.
Faced with new competition and a new team to fit in with, neither issue seemed to plague the girls, who both served as pivotal starters. Halle even won the Metro Suburban Conference Boys Soccer Player of the Year award.
“It was super exciting to find out I won Metro Suburban Conference Player of the Year for boys soccer,” Halle said. “I didn’t even know I was going up for that title, and so it’s super interesting that all the other coaches voted for me.”
The junior soccer star took home the award after she put up three goals and seven assists in 11 games played this season against the boys.
“For a girl to be voted by all the other coaches as the best player in your conference, that’s something special right there,” Irish soccer coach Marty Ruberry said.
Halle’s decision to play with the boys this season wasn’t something out of the blue either. With the Irish’s girls team always in question because of low numbers, she already had thought about playing with the boys.
“I thought about playing with the boys last year, but then we had enough for a girls team, so I couldn’t,” Halle said. “So, this year, we didn’t have enough for a girls team again, and so I figured I’d play with the boys team for extra training and extra time on the field.”
Halle was able to increase her skills like never before by learning how to compete against guys largely entering the season with slight speed and strength advantages. It made her work even harder to show she could fit in seamlessly with her male counterparts.
“I think girls lose the physical side of it because it’s hard for them to compete with guys who are stronger and faster, but Halle Nugent never lost a step with the guys,” Ruberry said. “She was just as fast and just and strong, and she wasn’t afraid to go shoulder to shoulder with the boys. That’s what separated her from everyone else.”
The junior soccer star said she believes it will do wonders for her next season when she goes back to playing on the girls team.
“Going from playing with girls to joining the boys team, I knew it was going to be a lot faster, harder and more competitive,” Halle said. “Now, I can translate all of that back to when I play against girls. My touches are a lot better, and I can move the ball a lot faster now after having learned how to play against the boys.”
Halle’s little sister, Lillee, also has had herself quite the season. Although she didn’t pick up any awards like her older sister, Lillee still did something just as unique in learning how to juggle playing varsity boys soccer and varsity girls volleyball at the same time while still adjusting to life as a high school freshman.
“I love both volleyball and soccer, and so I thought it be a good experience to play both at the same time,” Lillee said. “It was a little hard on the body, but it was really fun, and I enjoyed it a lot.”
Her decision to accept coach Ruberry’s offer to join the boys squad with her sister was mainly because it would be the first time the two sisters got to play on the same team in high school.
“I’ve always wanted to play with my sister,” Lillee said. “I didn’t care what sport it was because I’ve always wanted to play with her. I enjoyed playing with Halle because she’s a great player and a great athlete, and we communicated really well together on the field.”
Although the boys soccer and girls volleyball teams didn’t always play on the same date, there were still multiple times when Lillee had to sprint to the parking lot in order to change and get ready to go directly into volleyball warmups right before a match.
“It was unbelievable; we’d play at 4:30, and our game would be done around 5:30 to 6:00. The Nugents’ parents would be sitting in the parking waiting to take Lillee to volleyball,” Ruberry said. “She’s coming off the soccer field and going straight to playing varsity volleyball. It was unreal.”
Despite having success on the grass by notching four assists in five games played, Lillee seemed to be even better on the volleyball court. This season as a freshman, she totaled 20 aces and 127 digs, both team-highs, as well as 55 kills and 129 receptions, both third on a team that won its first conference title in 36 years this season.
“We had three freshmen on the varsity team, and she was one of them,” Irish volleyball coach George Hagemaster said. “I wasn’t sure how she would do stepping into the outside hitter role, but she really stepped up.
“Lillee’s an incredible player, and to think she was playing soccer the exact same time — she would run in when her soccer game was done and get to the gym just in time for the varsity game — it speaks about her incredible condition and athleticism.”
The time commitment student-athletes face during the season with one sport can be overbearing, let alone two varsity sports just months into her high school career. But as much success as Lillee and her older sister have found athletically, they still make sure to keep up with what matters most.
“The hardest part about juggling two sports at the same time was balancing my school work,” Lillee said. “Every time I got home, I just wanted to go to bed, but I had to make sure I got my school work done first because that comes first.”
