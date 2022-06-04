Nine times out of 10 when a student-athlete competes in a particular sport for over a decade-plus they are bound to eventually reap whatever long-term benefits that come along with all the sacrifices needed to succeed in that sport.
For recent Bishop McNamara graduate Olivia Coy, 16 years of experience as a dancer are beginning to reveal their benefits in the form of a full ride dance scholarship to Butler University, where she will begin her collegiate career next fall as a criminology and psychology major.
Unlike typical NCAA Division I sports such as football programs that hand out 80-plus full-ride scholarships per season dance programs are a much more exclusive group. They only have a handful of scholarships to give out each year due to having much smaller squads than more mainstream sports.
As a result, Coy was more than emotional when she discovered she’d have the ability to continue her dance career collegiately by earning herself one of the nine full ride scholarships to join the Bulldogs dance team.
“I cried when I first found out that I was receiving a full-ride scholarship to Butler,” Coy said. “It was very overwhelming, but also relieving because I didn’t know up until that moment where I was going to be next year.
“I was honestly proud of myself because it took a lot to get to where I am.”
The future Bulldog has danced for three programs over the course of her 16-year career. From the age of two to 14, Coy spent all of her time dancing for Paula Aubrey School of Dance before she opted to also join Bishop McNamara’s varsity dance team during her freshman year, where she became an Illinois Drill Team Association state scholar and state champion.
After 14 years at PASD and one year on McNamara’s dance team, Coy decided to take her talents to Main Street Dance Academy during the second half of her freshman year, where she has since went on to win accolades such as receiving top adjudication awards at eight regional competitions between 2021 and 2022, finishing as a two-time Dance Collective scholarship award winner (2021, 2022), as well as many others.
“Dance is therapeutic for me,” Coy said. “Like it’s really good for me to have something to focus on and one of my favorite things that I like about it is you’re always striving for perfection, but it’s something that you can continue to work towards and you can always do better and be better at your craft.
“I think it’s really challenging, but it’s also very rewarding.”
The veteran dancer always knew she wanted to take her dancing talents collegiately, but it wasn’t until she went on a visit to Butler with her senior friend, Emma Marsch, during her junior year that made her realize the Bulldogs were her top choice.
“She went on a general visit to the school and asked me If I wanted to go with her and so I did,” Coy said. “Once I got there I realized that I really liked the school and they had a bunch of amazing facilities while having a culture I could see myself fitting in and so from there I started looking more into Butler’s academics and what they had to offer for dance.
“That’s when I realized that’s where I wanted to be.”
Once she came to a realization Butler was where she wanted to be Coy got in contact with the Bulldogs coaching staff via email before going on two official recruiting visits in December of 2021 and March of 2022.
“I had to kind of do the whole recruitment process on my own,” Coy said. “I didn’t dance through my high school because I danced through a studio and so a lot of that I had to do on my own because I didn’t have anyone I knew go on to dance in college…one of the biggest things I did was go to collegiate combines where I got to do a lot of networking and dancing in front of college coaches.”
All of her time spent practicing five times a week for nearly 24 hours per week in the dance studio plus additional time spent each week practicing and working out on her own never went unnoticed, leaving her Main Street Dance Academy instructor of four years, Allison Wright, to rightfully give Coy her praise for her incredible achievement.
“I think it’s really well deserved,” Wright said. “Coy’s attendance is impeccable and I think what makes her unique is that she is so consistent and gives everything she has every single day.
“I don’t think it takes long for anyone to recognize that in her.”
As many talented dancers that Wright has coached throughout her 22-year career she has rarely seen the talent level of Coy in recent years.
“Our studio has been open for 15 years and I would say we’ve just had maybe four or five dancers within the last 10 years who’ve gone on to dance at the Division I level,” Wright said.
In addition to all her time spent practicing dance, Coy also took up being apart of McNamara’s senior Big Brother Big Sister program and she was honored as one of 11 Kankakee Kiwanis Club’s leadership award winners. The honor is awarded to one male and female leader from each of the 11 county high schools.
“I think dance really helped me with my leadership skills,” Coy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.