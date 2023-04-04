KANKAKEE — One of Bishop McNamara baseball coach Kurt Quick's favorite thing about the game is that after almost every game, there will be an opportunity the next day to improve upon the day before.

And after Tuesday's home matchup with Timothy Christian went awry with a handful of errors that led to 11 unearned runs, Quick and his Fightin' Irish will eagerly await their next chance to hit the diamond again Wednesday.

Just a day removed from squeaking out a 3-1 win at Timothy Christian against ace Donald Tober, the Trojans stormed to Kankakee and edged the Irish (3-4) 13-9 in a game that saw a combined 11 errors and 17 unearned runs.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

