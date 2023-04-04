Windy with scattered thunderstorms...locally strong, especially in the morning. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ TO
4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ to 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Along with the strong non-thunderstorm
winds, strong to severe thunderstorms may produce wind gusts of
50 to 60 mph or greater Wednesday morning through early afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
KANKAKEE — One of Bishop McNamara baseball coach Kurt Quick's favorite thing about the game is that after almost every game, there will be an opportunity the next day to improve upon the day before.
And after Tuesday's home matchup with Timothy Christian went awry with a handful of errors that led to 11 unearned runs, Quick and his Fightin' Irish will eagerly await their next chance to hit the diamond again Wednesday.
Just a day removed from squeaking out a 3-1 win at Timothy Christian against ace Donald Tober, the Trojans stormed to Kankakee and edged the Irish (3-4) 13-9 in a game that saw a combined 11 errors and 17 unearned runs.
"We stole one yesterday off a really good pitcher," Quick said. "He controlled the game but we were able to steal one, and they came down here and threw a punch back at us.
"We weren’t ready for it and it cost us. Five errors and [two] earned runs, you’re not going to beat anyone playing like that."
Irish starter Michael O'Connor worked around a couple miscues in the first that led to one Trojans run and two runners left in scoring position, with the Irish bats bringing home three first-inning runs of their own for an early lead.
A two-run Trojans top of the third tied things back up at 3 apiece, but the Irish quickly regained their lead in the bottom of the frame on a Trojans error and tacked on another two unearned runs in the fourth.
The Trojans exploded for a five-run fifth inning, including four unearned runs, to take an 8-6 lead and end O'Connor's day on the bump after allowing six runs, but just two of them earned on five hits.
Again, McNamara rallied to tie things in the bottom of the frame with a Landon Provost groundout that brought in Jay Shires and a Mason McCue double that scored Provost.
But again, the Trojans threw the Irish for a loop in the sixth, scoring five more runs, all unearned, to take control for good and even the season series.
It was McNamara's third game in four days and fifth game in the past seven days, with a trip to Immaculate Conception Wednesday and another MSC road trip to Elmwood Park to come Thursday.
"We’re definitely being tested with the rainouts and weather pushing everything we’re together," Quick said. "We’re fortunate to have a pitching staff with six or seven kids who can throw for us and they’re all going to get their chance."
Irish softball loses focus in home loss
Bishop McNamara's softball team got off to a solid start to the season, winning three of its first four games of the year, but first-year head coach Alee Rashenskas has noticed her Fightin' Irish have seemed to play up and down to their competition's skill and intensity through those first four games.
And once that bad habit caught up with the Irish in Tuesday's home MSC tilt with Immaculate Conception, they were unable to recover despite a late rally, falling 9-6 to the Knights to see their record go to 3-2 on the season.
Rashenskas, a former state champion with her alma mater that she now coaches, leads an uber-competitive group that wants nothing more than to follow the program's winning ways, but that won't stop the rookie coach and her team from being able to see the positives in Tuesday's defeat.
"Right now we kind of play towards the energy of the other team — if they’re doing well then we’re down and if the other team’s not doing so great, we’re up," Rashenskas said. "We’re very high and low right now, so we’ve talked about being consistent, showing up and wanting it.
"We were tested today with how much we want it, and although we didn’t win today, you learn a lot."
Tuesday was the second-straight game for the Irish, who defeated Riverside-Brookfield 12-5 on the road Monday, and their second of five games this week, including one each day between Monday and Thursday. While Rashenskas is glad to get all the game action in as they can this week, especially with a lineup that followed up Monday's 12-hit effort with 10 more hits Tuesday, she also knows her, the coaching staff and the team are discovering some tendencies that need some ironing out with some practice time.
"I have a love-hate relationship with playing all the time," Rashenskas said. "It’s obviously great to play and get realistic game situations and we learn so much from playing, especially from those losses.
"But on the other side of the coin there’s no practice time to work on the things we’ve learned."
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
