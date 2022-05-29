Between Kankakee High School earning its first-ever boys track and field team state championship in Class 2A and Tony Phillips defending his Class 1A 100-meter and 200-meter dash championships for Bishop McNamara, the city of Kankakee was the talk of the town at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals Saturday.
And by this time next year, Phillips will be looking for his tri-fectas while also looking to help the Kays defend their state crown as well.
Phillips announced on his Facebook page Sunday morning that he will transfer for his junior and senior years of high school, and confirmed to the Daily Journal Sunday afternoon that he is transferring to Kankakee.
Following a lengthy message in which he thanked his coaches, teachers and classmates for affording him opportunities to grow as a person, student and athlete, Phillips ended his Facebook statement with a special message for his mother and the news that he would be leaving McNamara.
"Most of all I want to thank my mother[,] Ms. Kierra Greer[,] for sacrificing so I could attend Bishop McNamara. I promise to continue making you proud!!" Phillips said. "With all that being said, I have to decided to transfer from Bishop McNamara HS for the last two years of my high school career."
Phillips confirmed to the Daily Journal that he was transferring to Kankakee, where he will not only join a track and field program that won the Class 2A title Saturday, but a football program that played in its first-ever state championship game when it finished as the Class 5A runner-up last fall.
Currently a consensus three-star recruit as a running back, Phillips has 11 NCAA Division I football scholarship offers between, most notably Tennessee and Syracuse, with visits to Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue and Illinois.
He was a Daily Journal All-Area and Metro Suburban All-Conference selection last fall after rushing for 1,302 yards on 146 carries and scored 22 total touchdowns, 21 of them on the ground, which was tied for best in the area.
Phillips will join a Kankakee football team set to return a slew of key pieces from the 2021 team that gave the Kays their first championship appearance, first outright Southland Athletic Conference championship and first undefeated regular season in school history.
He notably will join a pair of other high-caliber recruits, consensus four-star defensive back and running back Jyaire Hill and defensive back Naz Hill. Jyaire Hill currently has 24 Division I scholarship offers, including the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan and Auburn, with 22 of those offers from Power Five conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Pac 12, Big 12, ACC). Naz Hill has eight Division I offers, most notably Oregon and Nebraska, where Jyaire Hill also has offers.
