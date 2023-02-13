The IESA Boys Basketball Eighth Grade State Tournament made its way to town over the weekend, with fans and teams from across the state flocking to Bishop McNamara for the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the tournament Saturday.

The host Fightin' Irish won their quarterfinal game against Bartonville Monroe with a fourth-quarter comeback to earn a 45-37 victory, outscoring the Flyers 14-5 in the final frame.

Kyler Gagnon led McNamara with 17 points. Braylon Ricketts was also in double figures with 10 points. Nolan Smith added eight points and Preston Payne was right behind him with seven points of his own.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

