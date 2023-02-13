...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, southwest gales to 35 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Bishop McNamara's Kyler Gagnon shoots over Bartonville Monroe's Evan Daxenbichler during Saturday's IESA Class 8-2A Sttae quarterfinal game at Bishop McNamara. Gagnon had a team-high 17 points in McNamara's 45-37 victory.
Bishop McNamara eighth grade boys basketball coach Andrew Nicholos talks things over with the Fightin' Irish during their IESA Class 8-2A State quarterfinal against Bartonville Monroe at Bishop McNamara.
The IESA Boys Basketball Eighth Grade State Tournament made its way to town over the weekend, with fans and teams from across the state flocking to Bishop McNamara for the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the tournament Saturday.
The host Fightin' Irish won their quarterfinal game against Bartonville Monroe with a fourth-quarter comeback to earn a 45-37 victory, outscoring the Flyers 14-5 in the final frame.
Kyler Gagnon led McNamara with 17 points. Braylon Ricketts was also in double figures with 10 points. Nolan Smith added eight points and Preston Payne was right behind him with seven points of his own.
The Irish (25-3) saw their championship hopes end when they were defeated 49-41 by Effingham St. Anthony in Saturday night's state semifinal, with the Bullups outscoring McNamara 40-24 in the second half for a comeback victory of their own.
Gagnon's 18 points led the Irish. Mick Smith and Nolan Smith had seven points apiece.
Dwight played the first game of the day Saturday morning in a quarterfinal matchup with Mt. Sterling Brown County, a game the Hornets won 51-20, ending Dwight's season with a 17-7 record.
Colin Bachand and Trevor Jensen had six points apiece to pace the Redbirds. Carson Sandeno added four points.
The third-place and championship games will be held at McNamara Thursday night, beginning at 6 p.m., with McNamara taking on Mt. Sterling Brown County for third. Effingham St. Anthony and Decatur Robinson will battle for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $4 for seniors and students kindergarten-eighth grade. For adults and high school students, tickets are $8. They can be purchased using the GoFan app, or at iesa.org/gofan.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
