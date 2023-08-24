McNamara holding youth preseason boys basketball developmental camp Daily Journal staff report Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bishop McNamara will be hosting a boys youth basketball camp for all sixth-through-eighth-grade boys within a 30-mile radius of the school for five days, beginning Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 8.The camp will be held Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. All sessions will be from 6-7:30 p.m., except for a 4-5:30 p.m. session on Sept. 16.Each session will be 90 minutes. The focus will be on fundamentals, drills to increase skill level and advanced offensive and defensive concepts during 3-on-3 play. The cost of the camp is $40.To sign up and for more information, contact Alex Renchen at arenchen@bmcss.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McNamara falls on a Hail Marry to Leo; Wilmington drops road opener to Seneca 4 injured in 2-vehicle crash in downtown Kankakee Missing Kankakee man found, arrested News Tips & Events Tell us what you knowWe're always interested in hearing about news and other events in our community. Send in a news tip