In the final game of his rookie season in the NFL, Jonathan Ward received his first touch on offense after a season of primarily playing on special teams for the Arizona Cardinals in the team’s season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
To say Ward made the most of his first chance would be an understatement.
On a second-and-seven from the Rams’ 11-yard line, Ward, who was lined up in the right slot before going in motion, took a fly sweep from Cardinals backup quarterback Chris Streveler and ran around to the left side of the field for an 11-yard touchdown.
(tncms-inline)1345847522376355840[0](/tncms-inline)
Ward’s touchdown scored the only points for the Cardinals on the day, as they ended their season at 8-8 with the 18-7 loss in Los Angeles. A 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate, Ward was an all-state and Daily Journal All-Area running back for the Fighting Irish when he led the team to the 2015 IHSA Class 3A State championship.
He then had two 1,000-plus seasons on the ground for Central Michigan University during his four-year college career. After going undrafted in April’s NFL Draft, Ward signed with the Cardinals, where he started the season on the practice squad and was signed to the roster in Week 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!