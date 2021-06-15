When I was a senior at Bishop McNamara, I, as several thousands of student-athletes do when their sports careers end, bawled like a baby after my football season ended. The Daily Journal was right there to capture me, mid-ugly cry, and plastered it in the photo gallery of our game’s story.
Now that I find myself on the other end of the camera, I understand the appeal in capturing those moments. That’s been seen more than ever the past few weeks as we near the end of the school sports season for the 2020-21 year, certainly one of the most unique and memorable school years there ever will be.
Student-athletes have endured the most uncharacteristic seasons with protocols, schedule changes and restrictions, although those eased up enough by the end of the year that we will be able to celebrate the end of the school sports season locally with this weekend’s boys track and field state finals, an event almost unimaginable a year ago. Coaches always serve as anchors for teenagers navigating the choppy waters known as high school, but their steadiness has been leaned on tenfold.
The photo I took of Central senior Jacob Shoven, with a single tear in his eye, embracing Comets baseball coach Brian Kohn after the team bowed out of the postseason is one of my favorites I’ve taken. It perfectly illustrated how much coaches mean to our youth, but what Coach Kohn told me during our interview after is something I’ve heard echoed by almost every coach I’ve interviewed after their season-ending losses.
Kohn explained he had been having a difficult time lately, both related and unrelated to the pandemic, and the kids he came to coach every day were what got him through it. It’s the same thing Bishop McNamara baseball Kurt Quick, in the middle of a battle with cancer, has been telling me since the first time he told me about his diagnosis.
But nothing compared to the emotion I heard and felt from Manteno coach Josh Carlile after the Panthers’ season ended in the sectional finals last week. Carlile wasn’t just sending off another senior class or another special player — he was sending off his own daughter, Reygan, and the classmates who grew up with her around the Carlile house.
Reygan’s story of being born during the middle school season her parents co-coached at the time and spending every subsequent season through this year is so interesting to me partly because I was a sort of “coach’s kid” as well, as I’ve mentioned in past musings.
As I got about 100 or so words into this column, I realized tomorrow would have been my dad’s 56th birthday. It couldn’t be more fitting I was working on this before realizing it.
I always will remember how happy he was when Reid Savoie, a member of his state-winning Bradley Central baseball team, made his way back to teach in the same building he was taught in. Or when he would call me after running into another former classmate of mine, student and player of his and essentially another son of his, Luke Akerman, after seeing Luke out on his old landscaping job. He bragged about another former student and player, and classmate of mine, Justin Lopez, so much you would have thought Justin paid him to just talk about him.
And that made its way home as well. Dylan, I hope you realize how much Dad cherished Little League, signaling in pitches to you as you served as the team’s catcher. And Halle, you know how proud he was to have you cheering on the sidelines as a toddler for his game and how proud he is of you now as you graduate from one of the world’s most prestigious universities. And Mom, the amount you sacrificed for not just us, but our teammates and classmates as well, never can be repaid.
When we think about the relationships between young athletes and their coaches, we always seem to focus on the positive effect the coach has on the kid, but that feeling is reciprocated and then some. Kids, when a coach tells you how vital you are to their lives, just know they’re being totally genuine.
You mean more than you know.
