Remember a decade ago when the Chicago Bulls had one of the league’s brightest young stars in Derrick Rose, an intriguing group around him and the cap space necessary to reel in a pair of free agents in what was considered arguably the best free agent group at the time?
We all know what has happened in basketball since then. LeBron James and Chris Bosh, a pair of names the Bulls (and the rest of the league) had their eyes set on joined Dwayne Wade in South Beach while Chicago settled for what became an abhorrent deal with Carlos Boozer. Rose’s knees turned to dust and he’s since rejuvenated his career as a sixth man. Jimmy Butler, the brightest of that young bunch of Bulls, got fed up with management and is now thriving for the same Miami Heat organization that wooed LeBron and Bosh.
And ever since that brief run before Rose’s health declined, the Bulls have been a league laughing stock, joined by the likes of the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves as barely more than a handful of teams that were too porous to receive an invitation to the NBA’s bubble.
Arturas Karnisovas was named the organization’s new vice president during the coronavirus break and has already hired a new general manager (Marc Eversly) and fired coach Jim Boylen. And as of Thursday night’s lottery, the Bulls will hold the fourth pick in the NBA Draft.
While a coach has yet to be hired, ideas about the future of the roster, including the draft, have been flung about in the front office. It’s been three years since Butler was dealt in the beginning of a rebuild, and now with a new regime, one would think another may be coming soon.
But Karnisovas and company aren’t likely to totally blow it up. Zach Lavine has been a tremendous source of scoring and looks like a plus-player on a contender. Lauri Markkanen, who came to Chicago with Lavine in the Butler trade, has been somewhat of a disappointment thus far, but Boylen’s grind-it-out style was anything but a great fit for the lengthy shooter.
Along with those two pieces, rookie Coby White showed the knack for getting buckets and looks like he’ll be a solid rotational combo guard. But after that, there’s not much to be thrilled about.
Otto Porter and his $28 million contract are back for a year, which handicaps the franchise’s ability to be aggressive in the free agent market. But aside from Rockford’s own, Fred VanFleet, there isn’t much on this year’s market.
Wendell Carter Jr., the Bulls’ first-round pick in 2018, may be a formidable big man, especially on the defensive end, but he doesn’t have much of an offensive game and even has defensive limits at just 6-foot-9.
Should they decide Porter isn’t a long-term solution after next year, the Bulls will have around $50 million to spend in the summer of 2021, a year that boasts a free agent class that reads like a who’s who of NBA All-Stars. Unfortunately, as we were reminded of that fateful night a decade ago, for whatever reason, Chicago, a historical basketball city with the league’s greatest dynasty, isn’t a top free agent desination.
And don’t count on the next big thing to land in the Windy City with that fourth overall pick. The draft is considered one of the weakest in years this year. Lamelo Ball and James Wiseman are potential stars, but there really isn’t a whole lot in terms of elite talent after them.
So what do the Bulls do? It’s no secret that basketball is the one sport that can see a team rise quickly due to the acquisition of one star player, a star that can’t currently be found here and won’t be through the draft either.
But Karnisovas showed during his time in Denver that he can build a team, the same thing Eversly did in stops in Toronto, Washington and most recently, Philadelphia, so fans should be optimistic that a move can be made to get the Bulls into the playoffs soon.
They might have to get creative and will certainly have to scout well, which Karnisovas especially has shown a knack for, particularly overseas. Judging off the roster outlooks of the teams the new front office have shaped, fans can expect length and athleticism to be on the forefront, along with playmaking guards.
Markkanen sounds like a great fit in that regard, as does White. Lavine and his ability to put the ball in the basket can fit anywhere, but he has trade value and a couple years left on his deal. Perhaps he could be packaged with that fourth pick and some other pieces for Washington’s Bradley Beal, the most likely star likely to change addresses this summer.
The coaching job will obviously tell a lot about the direction the Bulls are headed, but fans can at least know this front office can’t possibly be less apt than the previous administration. And that has to count for something.
