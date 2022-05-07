We all know the typical stereotypes of sports moms, both in organized sports and in the neighborhood.
The biggest fan mom is always the first parent there, scoping out the prime bleacher real estate with their shirt repping their child’s name and number on the back. No hit is too small to cheer for, nor is any well-intended effort to result in a sulk, no matter what the scoreboard may indicate.
The biggest fan can sometimes be the team mom, but other times, the team mom isn’t the most knowledgeable on sports, but they’re always the most knowledgeable on being a mom. This mom always has the extra snacks and bandages, as well as knowing the short cuts for some of those pesky away games in the middle of nowhere, seeing as how this usually isn’t the team mom’s first rodeo.
Both of these moms from organized sports are often the neighborhood mom as well. It’s the house where all the bikes are at outside. The garage refrigerator overflows with popsicles and beverages for those breaks during the driveway basketball games or backyard football contests.
When a traditional sports mom is contrived in someone’s mind, some combination of those three archetypes are formed — and they’re often accurate.
But they’re not the only sports moms.
The mom that rarely gets to their child’s games, or is late to pick them up for practice, isn’t doing so because they aren’t as invested in their children as the rest. That’s the mom who is scheduled for their 12-hour shift to end 30 minutes after practice ends, but somehow makes it there in half that time.
It’s the mom who runs the oldest to baseball at the high school before picking the middle child up from band practice, stopping for a snack before running errands there are never time for and making it back to the high school just in time for the first pitch.
And it’s the mom who rarely gets to see their child play, compete or participate otherwise. They overwork themselves and miss out on some of those special memories just so their children are able to be a part of those activities, let alone to keep the lights on.
While the front-facing identities of sports moms may look different, they’re all the same at their core. They’re the ones doing extra loads of laundry at 1 a.m. to make sure that uniform comes out clean, even if it’s the second or third wash.
They’re the ones smooching scraped-up strawberries from second-base slides and leaving “I love you” notes in the after-school, pregame snacks and spending hundreds of dollars, at minimum, in extra gas and paying for the whole family to watch their siblings in action.
To each and every sports mom, happy Mother’s Day.
Last summer, I penned a column titled “A mother’s strength,” in which I spoke about the obvious importance of moms, and also shared that my own mother, Sheri, who has been every kind of sports mom there is over the course of her life, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, sharing an old photo that she keeps on display that reminded her of how great motherhood is.
I wrote that column and shared that photo then, because just days after last Mother’s Day, I saw that photo and realized it would have been a great Mother’s Day column. After my mom’s diagnosis last June, I realized there was no guarantee she would still be with us this weekend to celebrate.
I am happy to say that we have made it to the Mother’s Day I questioned if we would see, something I consider a miracle. If there’s anything I’ve learned over this wicked ride my family has gone on for nearly the past year, it’s that it doesn’t take a Hallmark Holiday to let someone know you love them.
But mom, that doesn’t mean I won’t take the chance to wish you the happiest of Mother’s Days. Every obstacle that life has thrown your way, you have managed to handle it with greater strength than I knew you had and even less fear. I spend so many sleepless nights wondering how you can face each day knowing how difficult it is, and yet you’re there every morning, already doing just that by the time I wake up.
There will come a day where I’ll wake up and you won’t be here anymore. For most of my 30 years, it’s a thought that’s frightened me. But as I’ve seen you, ironically enough the sportsiest of sports moms, handle even your weakest moments with such strength, it’s helped me realize that I can be that strong too.
It was always just assumed I got my passion of sports from my dad, the former coach who had me around baseball, basketball and football before I could walk or talk. But as I’ve had the fortune of spending Sundays watching everything from football to baseball to NASCAR, I’ve realized you’re equally responsible for that love of sports.
And that’s just one of a countless list of traits, quirks and ideals I’ve picked up from you, each one I’m equally grateful for.
Happy Mother’s Day, mom. I love you.
