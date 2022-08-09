I’m currently experiencing two indicators of how old I’m getting — the balding and graying of my hair and also the realization each summer is moving by quicker than the one before it.
It seems like just last week we were wrapping up the 2021-22 school sports season with our postseason celebrations for spring sports, yet here we are in the midst of the new school year, as well as the fall sports season that comes with it, with the first day of fall sports practices kicking off Monday.
The wet weather kept some teams indoors or at least restricted in their practice capacity; nonetheless, a new season is upon is, as are a handful of early storylines to keep up with for this fall.
1 Wilmington looks to repeat
Last season’s Wildcats team has an argument as perhaps the best — certainly one of the best — groups in the history of a very storied program after an undefeated season ended in the IHSA Class 2A State championship. But if there’s any coach and group of kids who easily can put last season behind them, it’s coach Jeff Reents and his boys.
All-staters Allan Richards (tight end/linebacker/kicker) and two-way interior presence Nick Sanford are among several talented players who graduated, as well as leading rusher Jacob Friddle, but programs such as Wilmington’s are never too reliant on one class of characters.
Colin James, the co-star of last year’s backfield with Friddle, again will man his spot in the Wildcats’ ground-heavy offense, joining a handful of other returning starters and an influx of talent from a JV squad that went undefeated a season ago.
The Illinois Central Eight is one of the premier small- to mid-sized conferences in northern Illinois, and the Wildcats know they’ll be tested essentially every week, but they also haven’t lost a game since 2019 and are 18-1 in the conference since then, a strong indication the Wildcats are ready to pick up right where they left off.
2 Kankakee ready to make final jump
The area was close to crowning two champions last season, as the Kays earned the second-place trophy in Class 5A, but if you listen to the chatter coming from within the program, that best finish in school history is about to be improved upon.
There’s perhaps no team in the state that enters the season with as much electric talent as the Kays, who return four-star recruit and the state’s top-ranked athlete, Jyaire Hill, to do a bit of everything on offense and lead a ferocious secondary on defense.
He’s one of several weapons for junior quarterback Larenz Walters, joined by other returning threats such as Karson King, Demere Turner and Quan McElroy, and three-star junior running back and four-time state champion sprinter Tony Phillips’ transfer from Bishop McNamara and James Stampley from St. Rita give the Kays even more firepower with four-year starter Steven Young leading a strong, experienced line.
The defense is just as exciting and fast, with Hill joined by fellow Division I recruit Naz Hill and Davi Jones all back in the secondary and returning All-Southland Athletic Conference linebackers Josiha Mason and Angel Andrade and defensive end Jayden Villagomez leading the front seven.
The Kays have a huge test out of the gate with a trip to Nazareth, one in which they’ll learn a lot about themselves. And if things go right for the Kays, that also could be a preview of the Class 5A title game.
3 Reed-Custer ready for the spotlight
One of the coolest things about working in high school sports media is watching a program rebuild itself and transform right before my eyes, and that’s exactly what has happened with the Reed-Custer football program.
The Comets’ 10 wins last season — a school record — is more than the nine wins they had compiled from 2015 until the spring 2021 season, and that win total just might be improved upon again for a team that returns more than a dozen starters from last season.
That returning talent, highlighted by third-year starting quarterback Jake McPherson, has given the Comets plenty of hype not just locally but throughout the state. Nary a message board nor social media post concerning the statewide scope of the Class 3A field this fall fails to mention the Comets, and high school football simulator website calpreps.com has the Comets ranked as the 25th best team in all of Illinois, regardless of size.
During their surge the past couple of years, coach Gavin Johnston has let his boys savor the memories they’re creating while keeping them focused on the task at hand. If that mentality continues, the Comets could end up making memories on Thanksgiving weekend this year.
4 Mac enters a new phase
One would have to go back about 50 years to find the last time Bishop McNamara wasn’t led onto the field by now-former coach Rich Zinanni, who retired after his 47-year, hall-of-fame career.
New head coach Shawn Lade has the Fightin’ Irish back on the gridiron as they prepare for the unfamilar endeavor of a Zinanniless atmosphere, a journey they’ll embark on with some familiar faces back, some familiar faces in different places and some new faces altogether.
Three-star recruit Jaydon Wright, who recently picked up his second Big Ten offer from the University of Minnesota, surely will see an uptick in carries with Phillips now at Kankakee, likely the chance to give fans a glimpse of old-school, 25-plus carries per game football behind an experienced line.
The Irish will have to show a quick adaptation to life after Zinanni, as nonconference openers Marmion and Coal City have given the Irish fits during the past few seasons. Zinanni might be gone, but the playoff pedigree remains at McNamara, who will find itself once again pitted in rivalry matchups with Immaculate Conception, Wheaton Academy and St. Francis, games that could likely sway the Irish’s postseason fate.
5 Bradley-Bourbonnais knocking on the door
Lockport showed last season just how quickly a large school can thrust itself back into the spotlight, after the Porters went from an 0-9 doormat in 2019 to the Class 8A champions last fall.
The Porters’ SouthWest Suburban Conference rivals, Bradley-Bourbonnais, have not gone through the down years the Porters did, but as a program looking to snap a five-year postseason drought, the Boilermakers can see physical proof they could get going quickly this fall.
The Boilermakers have a ton of talent back on both sides of the ball, particularly at the skill positions, where wide receivers Caleb Barclay and Neal May join tight end Matt Allen to form a formidable trio of passing options, potentially for junior quarterback Ethan Kohl if he can hammer down the signal-caller position.
The defense is fast and aggressive, led by AJ Mancilla, who was one of the area’s hottest names at summer prospect camps during the past few months. He will be joined by Micah Swilley to create a formidable pair of linebackers.
The Boilers knocked on the Class 7A postseason door with a 4-5 record last year, which was a score away from 5-4 with a signature upset to Lincoln-Way East to end the season, a contest the Griffins ended up winning 21-18.
But the Boilers know if they can pull off a victory against a team like the Griffins or Porters, or even finally getting revenge on nemesis Andrew, they could find themselves one of the most dangerous teams in the 7A field, much like one of their more recent postseason trips when they went to the semifinals in 2015.
