I’m currently experiencing two indicators of how old I’m getting — the balding and graying of my hair and also the realization each summer is moving by quicker than the one before it.

It seems like just last week we were wrapping up the 2021-22 school sports season with our postseason celebrations for spring sports, yet here we are in the midst of the new school year, as well as the fall sports season that comes with it, with the first day of fall sports practices kicking off Monday.

The wet weather kept some teams indoors or at least restricted in their practice capacity; nonetheless, a new season is upon is, as are a handful of early storylines to keep up with for this fall.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

