I’m so phenomenally lucky to work for the Daily Journal sports department when I do.
All school year long, the student-athletes in our area have done nothing short of make area history. Being able to be there for several of those moments is one of the best jobs a sports fan, or a fan of seeing our community’s future succeed, can have.
It all started in the fall, where Wilmington football won the IHSA Class 2A championship and Kankakee made school history with a best-ever runner-up finish in Class 5A, a gridiron season that was the last for hall-of-fame coaches Rich Zinanni at Bishop McNamara and Dan Wetzel at Herscher, two men to whom I can personally attest to in terms of making better people.
That auspicious autumn featured what was just the beginning of a historical year for the Kays, as the boys golf team won its first All-City title of the century to kick off the celebration. The girls volleyball squad added a Southland Athletic Conference title, something the football team did for the first time ever when it went 9-0 on its way to the Class 5A championship game. The boys soccer team accomplished that feat in addition to winning its first-ever Rivals Cup, first-ever Regional championship and first-ever All-City championship.
Speaking of All-City, it was Bradley-Bourbonnais who claimed the consensus crown across all sports, winning the title in 10 different sports (volleyball, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, wrestling, boys swimming and diving, softball, boys track and field, girls soccer). Kankakee claimed the other four championships that took place this year (boys golf, boys soccer, girls track and field, baseball).
And across the fall sports spectrum, several teams captured the hearts of fans near and far from their own towns with magical postseason runs, highlighted by sectional championships earned by the Milford volleyball team and Beecher boys soccer team and an area-best second place finish at the cross country state finals from Herscher’s Drew Rogers.
The winter provided one of the best collective seasons the area has ever seen in boys basketball, where six different teams, including all three All-City schools, posted 20-win seasons, the first time ever that McNamara, Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais all accomplished the feat in the same season.
Wrestling history was made as well, as half a dozen area girls competed in the first-ever IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals, including Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo, Coal City’s Carly Ford and Wilmington’s Dezirae Yanke, all of whom reached the final day of competition. On the boys side, eight area grapplers finished on the podium.
The success carried over to the spring season that just finished, and what a memorable one it was. Kankakee rewrote several record books by winnings its first two team state championships in school history, taking home the twin IHSA Class 2A Girls and Boys Track and Field State Finals trophies. They became the seventh team to sweep the boys and girls titles in the same year and Marques Lowe became the first coach to earn them both to put the exclamation point on the best athletic school year Kankakee High School has seen.
Future Kankakee Kay Tony Phillips ended his Bishop McNamara career by defending his Class 1A 100-meter and 200-meter dash crowns a day before announcing his transfer while Rogers ended his dominant distance career by winning another title in the 3200-meter race in Class 2A.
Our area’s strength continued to show itself on baseball and softball diamonds as well, where four total teams all made their way to sectional championship games through brutal brackets of local competition in the regional rounds.
In softball, Bradley-Bourbonnais tied for its deepest run in program history with an appearance in the Class 4A Sectional finals, the same round Bishop McNamara softball and Coal Coal City ended their seasons in Class 2A and Milford baseball pushed through to in Class 1A.
And who could forget Herscher girls soccer? As has become tradition under the tutelage of Illinois Central Eight Conference Coach of the Year Chris Longtin, the Tigers added more hardware to the trophy case this spring, riding the dangerous scoring duo of Katelyn Borschnack and Elise Kukuck that paired with a bevy of talent in the midfield and backline in front of four-year goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi to the program’s fifth sectional championship.
Over the course of the year, several talented student-athletes staked their claim to legendary lore with what they accomplished this year, and for kids like Kankakee’s Naz and Jyaire Hill, the high school level could be just the beginning of their accomplishments.
When Cody Smith and I set out for our coverage on a daily basis, we never know what we’ll see that day. On most days during the spring, the rain has us curious as to where we’re even going to go right up until we hop in the car and go.
But wherever we go, we have seen greatness. We are wrapping up the final tidbits of the season, with projects such as spring Daily Journal All-Area teams and some other longer stories and ideas we’ve been waiting for the extra time to cover (and perhaps getting out to some sports run on wheels for some fun summer nights).
So, as you see our bylines drop off a bit during the week or so as we prepare these ideas, don’t fret. We’re finishing up the once-in-a-generation 2021-22 school year because a promising 2022-23 calendar is not only close, but has already begun with summer workouts.
