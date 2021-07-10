When I was planning the weekend’s sports stories earlier this week, I knew we needed to dedicate a chunk of attention to the prep football scene in anticipation of Friday’s scheduled release of the statewide football schedule.
Just after midnight Friday morning, the IHSA alerted media that the statewide release would be delayed, “due to an overwhelming number of schools with incomplete schedules currently provided.”
Fortunately for us, the Daily Journal’s 15 football programs have schedules locked and loaded, allowing us an opportunity to celebrate the scheduled holiday for prep football fans.
Another element to consider with the new schedules is the planned return of the postseason, with the state finals once again set to be in DeKalb.
The journeys there for eight state champions this November will certainly feature new twists and turns in almost every class, as the lack of a postseason in the spring has implications that will be seen for the next two years.
Non-boundaried and/or private schools are subject to classification parameters and multipliers as a way for the IHSA to level the playing field for public school districts and schools that can attract students from several districts.
If schools won three playoff games over the previous two seasons, they’re subject to an enrollment multiplier of 1.65.
With the lack of a 2020 postseason, the IHSA decided that the past two years rule would still stand, meaning only the 2019 postseason factors into the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
That means the Fighting Irish, a team that was just a Class 4A finalist in 2018, could be a Class 2A school this year. So could Class 4A power and fellow Metro Suburban Conference foe Immaculate Conception. They could see their Class 4A spots replaced with the likes of Joliet Catholic and Providence, although teams are allowed to petition to play up.
We can start here with the Irish, who will see head coach Rich Zinanni open his 47th and final season begin with a visit to Marmion Academy and a home tilt with Coal City. The Irish saw their depth tested in the spring and saw several youngsters break out, including the now-sophomore duo of state champion track star Tony Phillips and Jaydon Wright, both of whom have already seen NCAA Division I offers come in.
If they can navigate a tricky pair of nonconference matchups relatively healthy, the Irish could see their MSC hopes made or broken with mid-October meetings at home against Wheaton St. Francis Oct. 8 and at Immaculate Conception the following Friday.
Potential deja vu for Kankakee
Kankakee saw its resurgence continue in a shortened season that was bookended with tough losses to Sacred Heart-Griffin and Crete-Monee, the latter a de facto Southland Athletic Conference championship game.
The Kays will once again end their season against the Warriors, this time on their home turf, in a matchup that will likely once again be the final factor in the Southland standings.
There are 13 seniors to replace, but the Kays got contributions from returners like Demere Turner, Jyaire Hill, quarterback Tomele Staples and have anchors in the trenches like offensive lineman Steven Young and defensive end Marques Covington back, giving third-year coach Derek Hart hopes that another strong regular season can propel a deep playoff push.
Boilers have time to grow
Bradley-Bourbonnais got a ton of effort and outcomes from sophomores and juniors last season, and both classes will be relied on even more this fall. Without a full season’s worth of grind through the SouthWest Suburban Conference, many of these players will experience that, and a full nine-game season, for the first time this year.
Matchups against CICS-Longwood and Tilden give the Boilermakers a couple games to continue preparing before they begin a gauntlet that begins Sept. 17 against Lincoln-Way West and runs through the regular season finale five weeks later at Lincoln-Way East.
But this group of Boilers, led by returning Daily Journal All-Area quarterback Caige Williams and a deep group of playmakers including Caleb Barclay, Neal May, Nathan Murphy and Mark Robinson, coach Mike Kohl and company have hopes of showing they’re ready to make serious noise in the world of Class 7A football again.
Open ICE
This fall will be my fifth football season at the Daily Journal. The first four have been two, maybe three horse races for the Illinois Central Eight Conference. But this year, any of our six local schools — defending champions Wilmington, Coal City, Peotone, Manteno, Reed-Custer and Herscher — can all make a case for having a shot.
The Wildcats open the conference season at Coal City and at home against Peotone, meaning they’ll have to be ready to defend their crown off the jump. Something tells me coach Jeff Reents will have his kids ready to roll.
Coal City welcomes new head coach Francis Loughran with a murderer’s row to open the season with a home games with Morris and Wilmington sandwiching the week two meeting at McNamara. It’s not about how you start, but how you finish, but the Coalers are gonna see what they’re made of by Labor Day.
Speaking of tough schedules, Peotone will have arguably all of its toughest tests on the road. After hosting the Rumble on Route 50 with Manteno Sept. 10, the Blue Devils have back-to-back meetings at Wilmington and the rapidly rising Reed-Custer Comets. A home game with Streator follows and preculdes a trip to Coal City.
Not much difference in new VVC
After all the dust settled on the dismantling of the Sangamon Valley Conference, all five area schools have now found themselves under the umbrella of the Vermilion Valley Conference for football.
Central, Dwight, Iroquois West, Momence and Watseka will all play one another as members of the VVC. The Comets just graduated arguably their best class ever but coach Brian Spooner has never let losing a talented group phase him.
As the Comets move over to the VVC for football (Central, Dwight and Momence will be in the River Valley Conference for everything else except wrestling), they will hope to continue their conference supremacy.
Watseka is also losing a deep bunch and also is still looking to replace coach Aaron Hilgendorf, but he left behind keys to a solid program. Dwight, Momence and Iroquois West all showed spurts of improvement over the spring, giving them hope to throw their hats in the VVC ring.
M-CP gearing for third-straight title appearance
Milford-Cissna Park has shown that they can continue having success in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association no matter who leads their offense, producing three all-state quarterbacks the past three seasons, and a fourth will emerge this year to replace the graduated Trey Totheroh.
Whoever is the signal-caller will have a heap of playmakers around them, led by two-time all-state running back Angel Salinas. The Bearcats have a midseason stretch of four straight home games where they hope to rack up wins and earn a favorable postseason draw as they look to reach the I8FA title game for the third-straight season.
