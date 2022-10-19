Over the last two years, the IHSA has let no parts of the pig go to waste with its Pork and Pigskins creation, a statewide competition in conjunction with the Illinois Pork Producers Association to find the high school football concession stand with the best pork chop sandwich.

Normal Community High School won the inaugural golden spatula a year ago, and the defending champions are hungry to reclaim the top spot, as the school’s A-Train concession group found itself as one of the sandwiches that made it to this year’s Savory 16, which was derived from a fan vote amongst 59 participants this fall that were once again broken up into four regions.

A fan vote decided the top four sandwiches from each of the four regions — Berkshire, Duroc, Hampshire and Yorkshire — to create that Savory 16. Out of those 16, one winner will be unveiled Saturday during the IHSA Playoff pairing show and eventually honored during the IHSA State Football Championships at Memorial Field in Champaign Nov. 26.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

