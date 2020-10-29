I couldn’t believe it. About an hour before the Illinois High School Association sent shockwaves through the state by announcing it was going against Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health by announcing it planned on playing the basketball season as scheduled, I received a phone call stating just that.
Up until that point, all signs pointed to the season being delayed or even suffering the same fate as wrestling and having its season moved. I trusted my source on the matter and ran with that information. Even when the official news came through a bit later, I still was unsure if what was happening was reality.
By the time the dust settles, it might not be real at all. Not long after the IHSA’s announcement, Pritzker retorted that schools that buck the IDPH’s guidelines could face “legal liability,” something IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said he didn’t speak with its legal counsel on yet.
I would think that would have been the first issue discussed during Wednesday’s special board of directors meeting, the meeting during which the decision to play was made, but I guess I just have to digress on that one.
That back-and-forth banter about legal ramifications and the potential for funding to be withheld for districts that decide to join the IHSA’s movement and play have left some people more confused now than they were a day ago, local athletic directors and administrators included.
Some schools have had their minds made up as to whether or not they’ll play if given the choice, but even those who now have other factors to consider after backlash to the IHSA’s announcement from Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, who both mentioned the potential for stern ramifications schools could face if they decide to play.
While the degrees of contact between wrestling and basketball obviously are different, the fact remains the IDPH now has both sports classified at the same level in terms of risk. Why would wrestling be moved to the summer and basketball gets to keep its winter stature?
I don’t want to totally spoil what I think the answer to that question is but will give the hints that the answer is green, and Anderson said in an interview with the Peoria Journal Star last week the IHSA was in need of more of it after being depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s not to say the IHSA is greedy. It needs revenue to continue to put on the state series and govern the prep sports world here in Illinois. But the decision from the IHSA, paired with the clear lack of communication between it and the IDPH, the back and forth the past couple of days makes it clear this decision is far from the IHSA’s alone.
The final decision is far from over. There are less than three weeks before basketball is set to join the rest of the winter sports world with practice, and about a month before the first games tip off. Anderson noted in his news conference there’s a lot of time between now and then, and the banter — and final decision — likely will continue to bounce around right up until those dates, potentially longer.
