Whenever I converse with people outside of work about what I do for a living and tell them how much I love it, many assume one of the perks I enjoy with covering prep sports is having a free summer.

That couldn’t really be further from the truth.

By the time we wrapped up the 2022-23 school year and the uber-successful spring season our area once again collectively put together, I was able to take a road trip to visit friends in Detroit and Cleveland before a solo excursion to eat buffalo wings in Buffalo and ride the Maiden of the Mist at Niagara Falls precluded a five-day stay in Pittsburgh.

Recommended for you