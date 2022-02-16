Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A period of accumulating freezing rain and sleet late tonight into Thursday morning is expected. A period of heavy snowfall is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue into early Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions for Thursday morning commute. Travel during the afternoon and evening will become very difficult as wind driven, heavy, wet snow will result in treacherous road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates, greater than one inch per hour at times, are expected Thursday afternoon. This combined with winds gusting as high as 40 mph will likely result in sharply reduced visibility. The heavy wet nature of the snow could also put strain on tree limbs and power lines which may result in some power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&