Wrestling’s Grand March. Basketball PA announcers proclaiming reminders that the IHSA is the ORIGINAL home of March Madness basketball. The triumphant tears of victory and willowing weeps of defeat.
With the absence of a postseason for IHSA winter sports last season amidst COVID-19 protocols and surges, student-athletes and those who coach, support and cover them missed the opportunity to see much more than the crowning of winners and losers last postseason.
But those familiar sights are back this year, as the middle of February marks the start of a busy month of winter postseason sports. Boys basketball postseason brackets were unveiled Friday evening, shortly before regional quarterfinal action on the girls basketball side officially tipped off the first postseason basketball in the state since the prep sports world shut down two years ago.
And hoopers were just the latest IHSA student-athletes to get back to the winter postseason grind, as the boys individual and team state fields are set. The same can be said for the individual girls state wrestling field, as the first-ever IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals are set to begin Feb. 24 at Illinois State University.
With the entire winter sports landscape reaching a bit of a crescendo, what better time to take a look at what stands out locally for each sport’s postseason?
Logjam of talent in 2A boys basketball
All season long, several Class 2A teams from the area have battled against one another, both in conference and nonconference play, for both area bragging rights and attention in the IHSA Class 2A AP Polls.
And now most of those teams are all in the same regional bracket. Regional hosts Bishop McNamara’ the two-seed in one of two sub-sectionals that feed into the Central Sectional, will have a tough path to hoisting a plaque at their own place next week.
Momence, who has seen its name alongside McNamara’s in the receiving votes category of the AP polls for much of the past month, is also headed to a uniquely all-local McNamara regional that is rich with local talent, including either a matchup with a (6)Beecher team that just set a new program record for wins in a season (23) and split the River Valley Conference with a 50-43 win over Momence Tuesday night.
Third-seed Momence will have to either get past (5)Herscher of (10)Peotone. The Tigers are just one of three teams to defeat Momence all season long, while the Blue Devils boast the area’s active coaching wins leader, Ron Oloffson, and hope to have all-area guard Mason Kibelkis return to his stellar play coming back from an injury.
It’s worth mentioning that Iroquois West, another standout team in the local 2A pack, will also have to fight its way through a loaded regional, as the Vermillion Valley Conference champions and all-time winningest team in program history will have to win a pair of games to make it to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional final, where they could potentially see Monticello, a consistent top-10 squad this season with under-the-radar championship dreams.
Peotone girls lead crop of girls teams into postseason
The girls basketball postseason began play last weekend with regional quarterfinal games, and will see its busiest week of the year this week with regional semifinals and championships to be played.
As the brackets begin to be completed, Peotone ended the regular season as the only area team ranked in the top 10 polls in boys or girls hoops, coming into the postseason ranked ninth in Class 2A.
The Blue Devils, who were one of two local teams to run through their respective conference schedule unbeaten after going 14-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference (Beecher went 16-0 in the River Valley Conference), are the two-seed in the sub-sectional for the sectional they’re hosting. They were impressive in their 47-18 Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional semifinal win over Wilmington Monday night and now turn their attention to a pesky Prairie Central squad in Thursday’s championship game.
Mady Kibelkis and Madi Schroeder are the two players who will be most responsible for whatever postseason success Peotone might find in the coming weeks, but with the two stars surrounded by a supporting cast that includes Jenna Hunter, Monday’s leading scorer, as well as Danielle Piper, Addie Graffeo and Marissa Velasco, there will be plenty of players responsible for whatever run they can muster up.
Normal to be anything but normal next weekend
The first-ever IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals are set to take place next Thursday-Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Normal, providing a first-time sight that will be etched into the state’s sports history books.
And five area wrestlers are set to be a part of the historic event. A pair of Kankakee Kays — Estefany Mendez at 120 pounds and Alejandra Cornejo at 135 pounds — will join three other girls grapplers next weekend in search of state gold.
Coal City’s Carly Ford won the 125-pound title at the Class 1A Andrew Sectional last weekend and is one of the favorites to bring home her bracket at Normal. She’ll be joined downstate by fellow Illinois Central Eight Conference members Judith Gamboa (Reed-Custer, 105 pounds) and Dezirae Yanke (Wilmington, 155 pounds) at the state finals.
Two dozen boys wrestlers ready for state
The boys team wrestling finals are held next weekend in conjunction with the girls individual championships, and while no local teams will be at the team state meet on the boys side, the individual boys brackets are littered with local talent.
A pair of Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers will compete in the largest of the three classes, as 106-pounder Ethan Spacht and 145-pounder Ty Starr advanced to state.
They’ll be joined locally by 22 Class 1A wrestlers, nine of whom are making return trips to the same mats they wrestled on when the IHSA last held a wrestling state series two years ago.
Peotone’s Marco Spinnazola (138 pounds) and Kevin Hogan (145), Bishop McNamara’s Luke Christie (152), Coal City’s Ashton Harvey (195) and Dwight’s Samuel Edwards (220) are all sectional champions making return trips to Champaign. They’ll be joined by fellow returnees Dillon Sarff (Dwight, 138), Ryan Tribble (Reed-Custer, 138), Zach Finch (Coal City, 152) and Kody Marschner (Reed-Custer, 220) as returning state qualifiers from the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.