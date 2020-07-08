Mason's Musings: An early look at the 2020 prep football schedule

Monday marked the release of the 2020 prep football schedules in Illinois and was also the first day many area programs were able to kick up their summer participation in the next phase of the IHSA’s plan to return to play.
Those two instances on their own, let alone at the same time, have given student-athletes, coaches and fans alike a positive feeling toward normalcy. But the truth is, as close as August 28 seems, it’s still quite a while away and a lot can change before then.
But with so much positivity around the high school sports scene, I’ll save the Negative Nancy talk for another time. We’re fresh off of a sunny Fourth of July, kids are slowly getting back on their respective grinds and the realization of sports’ return is becoming optimistically clearer.
And as I put together an aggregate of our 15 programs’ slates for the season, there were naturally a few observations that stuck out a little more than the others.
City schools make playoff pushes
I feel quite old saying this, but it’s been over a decade since Kankakee, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara all made the playoffs in the same season. That was my senior year of high school, 2009.
But it could change this season.
The Kays, fresh off of a marvelous 2019 campaign in Derek Hart’s first year in town, are right there with reigning Southland champions Crete-Monee in terms of top dog status in the conference. With the three directional Rich schools combining to form Richton Township this season, the Kays have a new look to their conference for the second time in two years, after the arrivals of Thornridge, Thornton and Thornwood last season.
The trimming down of schools gives the Kays three nonconference games this year. They open the season with home games against Shepard and Washington, a pair of 2019 playoff teams, and travel to Champaign in week four to take on a Centennial team that was winless a year ago. Figuring the Kays continue their marked improvement from a year ago, and they could find themselves sitting pretty before the meat of their conference schedule.
For Bradley-Bourbonnais, the drive for five was significantly strengthened this year with a opening-week home tilt against CICS-Longwood out of the Chicago Public Schools district. The Boilers follow that up with a road trip to O’Fallon, where they have the chance to avenge a soul-crushing four-point loss from 2019.
The Boilers also lost a heartbreaker to Andrew, another game they can return the favor on the road this year. The margins in the SouthWest Suburban Conference are thinner than a sidewalk crack, but if Mike Kohl and company can just add one win from last year’s 4-5 mark, they’ll find themselves in the Class 7A field.
Bishop McNamara has a lot of senior talent to replace, but also ooze returning talent at the skill positions. The play in the trenches will have to be solid as early as the second week of the season, however, when the Irish welcome Coal City to town in what is a front-runner once again for the all-local game of the year.
Thanks to a reset on the Metro Suburban Conference schedule, the Irish will host both Immaculate Conception and Wheaton St. Francis for the second year in a row, a season removed from losing both of those games in the closing seconds last season. With their three tallest tasks at home, the Irish will be looking to ride their home field advantage to a deep playoff push.
Reigning contenders set to navigate difficult schedules
Opposite of the Irish and their home-heavy schedule, the area’s most successful 2019 squad, Coal City, will rack up some serious miles. After taking on the Illinois Central Eight Conference on the 2019 Grit Tour, 2020 is looking more like a full-on road trip.
In addition to their second-week stop at McNamara, the Coalers will also have to earn it on the road against Peotone (week four), Manteno (week six), Wilmington (week eight) and what could be an intriguing rivalry matchup with Reed-Custer to end the regular season.
It’s no secret that the Coalers had a senior class for the ages last year, led by Daily Journal Player of the Year Daniel Jezik, but coach Dan Hutchings will have a lot to work with in 2020. But replicating last year’s unblemished regular season with such a daunting road schedule will be quite a challenge.
Central has state title aspirations this fall, and they’re pretty legitimate with the return of quartreback Jay Lemenager and a handful of his most-prized weapons. A young offensive line will have to be ready to protect their southpaw slinger from the jump, as three playoff teams await the Comets in their first four games — Bismarck-Henning, Watseka and a trip to Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
A week two road trip to Herscher won’t be a sure thing either, giving the Comets perhaps the stiffest opening month in the area. But if they can stay healthy through the first four weeks, it could be quite a while before a loss is recorded after that in Clifton.
Sleeper candidate in the ICE
Reed-Custer may be one more year away from true ICE title talk, but the Comets have every reason in the world to come into 2020 with boatloads of positive energy. The freshmen squad was a juggernaut at times last season, and coach Gavin Johnston is now entering his third season roaming the sidelines, adding an extra level of familiarity that simply grows with time.
By the end of September, the Comets will have only played two playoff teams from a year ago, Manteno and Peotone, and both of those are at home. And down the stretch, they will also host both Wilmington and Coal City. If the Comets can get some early wins, and confidence, they could find themselves in the picture by the the two proverbial front-runners come to town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!