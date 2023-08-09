It’s funny how quickly things can change. A week ago, sports fields and courts across the area sat empty, with the student-athletes who fill them eagerly awaiting the end of the IHSA non-contact period and the start of the fall sports season.

Fast forward to today, and we’re now thick in the start of the fall sports season, with competition beginning as soon as this week, when area golfers tee up for the first time this season. Football fields, soccer pitches, volleyball and tennis courts, running trails and swimming pools have filled up with eagerly anxious athletes ready to start another season of both school and sports.

While I touched on the area football landscape, particularly with our three All-City schools in town, with the first 2-Minute Drill of the school year on Tuesday, today’s column will quickly touch on the other fall sports in the area, from boys soccer, to girls volleyball to golf.

